NASCAR Analysts concerned over Daytona 500's shaky ground as NFL's Super Bowl move sparks scheduling conflict

NASCAR could find itself in trouble considering what NFL is gearing up for. This is because by next season or the one after that, NASCAR's biggest race, the Daytona 500, could face major competition from arguably the biggest sporting event in the country, the Super Bowl.

During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the NFL, claimed that he'd be interested in expanding the regular NFL season and making the season a week longer. This would push the Super Bowl ahead a week for it to end up on the President's Day weekend.

Speaking about this on Rubbin is Racing podcast, NASCAR analyst Large described the implications this could have on the Daytona 500, which has run on 48 of the past 54 President's Day weekends. He said:

"If the super bowl was to change to the Sunday of President's Day weekend, I think we can all be in favor of it fundamentally, to not go have to go to work next day. What the f**k does the Daytona 500 do if the Super Bowl, like we're talking about the Super Bowl of NASCAR, the one thing you don't want to go against ... you don't want to go up against f*****g Super Bowl for a ratings war. What the f**k does Daytona do? Does it stands its ground or does it move?". [8:18]

Would NASCAR change the Daytona 500 as Super Bowl clash becomes a reality?

If the Super Bowl clashes with the Daytona 500, it would undoubtedly lead to a big challenge for NASCAR to compete for the ratings, viewership, and market share for the Great American Race. But could there be a scenario where NASCAR decides to change the date of the 500? Steve O'Donnell's comments from 2011 hint that it may not happen.

As per NBC, O'Donnell said:

“We’re not going to deny the fact that part of this also is in dealing with the NFL. Who knows where they’ll go with an 18-game schedule, but we want to get ahead of that. Either way, we think it’s the right thing to do for our season. The Super Bowl is certainly a big event, but so is the Daytona 500, and to give fans an opportunity to go to both of those is certainly the right move".

NASCAR's Daytona 500 clashing with NFL's Super Bowl could be an interesting clash. For now, that scenario isn't a certain possibility.

However, when or if it becomes one, it'll be interesting to see how NASCAR reacts to the NFL potentially changing their schedule.