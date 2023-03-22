NASCAR announce 1 race penalty for Josh Williams in Xfinity Series

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced a one-race penalty for DGM Racing driver Josh Williams for his actions during last Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The #92 Chevrolet driver will be ineligible to compete at this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at the Circuit of the Americas due to violating section 4.3.A; 4.4.B & D; 8.7.6: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct & In-race Violations for disobeying a NASCAR request. He will be available to return to Richmond Raceway on April 1, 2023.

Josh Williams was suspended for behavioral violations, specifically disobeying a NASCAR request. He posted a statement on Twitter after the penalty was announced, saying:

“Thank you to all of the fans for sticking by my side and showing love. I stand behind what did and don't regret any decision I made. I stand behind NASCAR for these decisions and will continue and always continue to support them.”

Williams continued:

“I am not going anywhere any time soon! I hope the loyal fans of NASCAR continue to fill the infields and grandstands. We will be back stronger than ever and ready to get the 12 DGM Racing team Chevy back up front! Peace and love.”

The incident took place after debris came off of his #92 car, which had been damaged in an accident. The governing body ordered him to park his car due to extended caution. Instead of going to the infield care center, Williams parked his car at the start-finish line and walked to pit road and then the NASCAR hauler.

“I told them I was a little bit frustrated” - Josh Williams on NASCAR’s call

Josh Williams later admitted he broke the rules, but said he was frustrated with NASCAR’s decision. After his meeting with officials after the race, William said:

“We all work really hard and to only run ‘X’ amount of laps and then to have something like a piece of Bear Bond and put us out of the race, it’s really frustrating. Small team. We work really hard. We’ve got to make our sponsors happy, right? It doesn’t do any good sitting in the garage. It is what it is. We’ll learn from it and move on. I told them I was a little bit frustrated, but it was in the rule book.”

After the penalty report, DGM Racing announced that teammate Alex Labbe will replace Josh Williams in the #92 Chevrolet for this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

