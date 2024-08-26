NASCAR to announce major international addition to 2025 Cup Series schedule on Tuesday with Daniel Suárez present – Reports

NASCAR is set to announce a major update to the 2025 Cup Series schedule on Tuesday, August 27. According to reports online, the association is planning to hold a race next year in Mexico City.

For the first time in 67 years, NASCAR will host an international Cup race. The last points race held outside the US was in 1958 at the Canadian Exhibition Stadium in Toronto. While the 2025 schedule is still uncertain, the Mexico City announcement is expected to be made at a press conference on Tuesday. NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy and Mexican driver Daniel Suárez are set to be present.

According to The Athletic, the race will be scheduled for June 15 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a famous track that also hosts Formula One races. An Xfinity Series race is also set to take place on the same track on June 14.

NASCAR's Cup Series schedule remains more or less the same every year. Of late, the association has been looking to include more international events in its schedule. New races have recently been added in US locations too, including Los Angeles and Chicago. However, to make room for the Mexico City race, NASCAR will need to drop other races.

The spring race at Richmond might be canceled due to low attendance and lack of excitement of late. Suárez, who was born in Monterrey, Mexico, spoke about the potential international race o the NY Times.

“It’s not official until it’s official..Honestly, it would be like a dream to me. I’ve been in the Cup Series already for several years and a race in my native country, it would be like a dream. Since I moved out of my country in 2011, it’s been a dream to come back as a Cup Series driver...And if that’s real, it would be amazing and winning that race for me, it would be as big as winning a championship.”

NASCAR’s “The Clash” to be held at Bowman Gray

NASCAR recently announced that "The Clash" race will return to the Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025. The Clash is a special race that is held every February before the Daytona 500. It is an exhibition event that doesn't count towards the championship.

The race was previously held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The event was a success, but the contract ended after three years.

NASCAR has a long history with the 17,000-capacity small track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. It is a small, flat, quarter-mile asphalt track that has also been a football stadium for many years.

