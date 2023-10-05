NASCAR has finally announced the highly anticipated 2024 Cup Series schedule after multiple delays. The "bold and dynamic" schedule for next season will see major changes through the calendar year, with the series reaching new tracks while also returning to older ones.

The 2024 NASCAR season kicks off with the pre-exhibition event hosted at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for the third year in a row. Following the event, the Cup Series will return to the East Coast for its Crown Jewel event at Daytona Beach.

The Daytona 500 will kick off the 2024 season on February 18 and will be followed by another drafting track in Atlanta. With the closure of the Auto Club Speedway, the organizers have put two drafting tracks back-to-back to start the campaign.

As announced recently, the Bristol Dirt race will not be on the schedule next season, and the race will be held on the concrete track. The half-mile oval has also lost its Easter Sunday date, March 31 to Richmond Raceway. In between the two races, COTA will host the first road course race of the season.

Another major reshuffle for 2024 will be the Texas Motor Speedway losing its playoff date, and it will be hosting the ninth round of the season on April 14.

Meanwhile, the repaved North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to host the All-Star Race on May 19, for a second consecutive year. A month later, the NASCAR Cup Series will visit the Iowa Speedway for the first time on June 16. The 0.8-mile oval is the only new addition to the schedule.

NASCAR will return to the streets of Chicago next year on July 7 and will be heading to Pocono before the much-anticipated return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. Following the Brickyard 400 on July 21, the series will take a two-week Olympic summer break.

Another major change in the schedule will be the Southern 500 hosting the regular season finale while keeping its Labour Day date on September 1. Daytona International Speedway will not be hosting the regular season finale but has been allotted the penultimate race.

The first two rounds of the Cup Series playoffs will also have a major shake-up with two drafting tracks and road course races in the first six races. Atlanta will host the playoff opener with Watkins Glen getting a playoff date next season. Bristol Motor Speedway retains its spot as the elimination race in the Round of 16.

The second Kansas Speedway race replaces Texas Motor Speedway in the Round of 12. Charlotte Roval will continue to host the elimination race with the rest of the schedule remaining unchanged from the 2023 season.

Phoenix Raceway will host the Championship race on November 10, drawing an end to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Full 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season:

Race # Track Date Pre-Season Exhibition Race L.A. Memorial Coliseum 4 February Qualifying Duels at Daytona Daytona International Speedway 15 February 1. Daytona 500 Daytona International Speedway 18 February 2 Atlanta Motor Speedway 25 February 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3 March 4 Phoenix Raceway 10 March 5 Bristol Motor Speedway 17 March 6 Circuit of the Americas 24 March 7 Richmond Raceway 31 March 8 Martinsville Speedway 7 April 9 Texas Motor Speedway 14 April 10 Talladega Superspeedway 21 April 11 Dover Motor Speedway 28 April 12 Kansas Speedway 5 May 13 Darlington Raceway 12 May All-Star Race North Wilkesboro Speedway 19 May 14. Coca Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway 26 May 15 WWT Raceway [Gateway] 2 June 16 Sonoma Raceway 9 June 17 Iowa Speedway 16 June 18 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 23 June 19 Nashville Superspeedway 30 June 20 Chicago Street Race 7 July 21 Pocono Raceway 14 July 22. Brickyard 400 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 21 July Olympic Break Olympic Break 23 Richmond Raceway 11 August 24 Michigan International Speedway 18 August 25 Daytona International Speedway 24 August 26. Southern 500 & Regular Season Finale Darlington Raceway 1 September 27. Round of 16 Atlanta Motor Speedway 8 September 28. Round of 16 Watkins Glen International 15 September 29. Round of 16 Elimination Race Bristol Motor Speedway 21 September 30. Round of 12 Kansas Speedway 29 September 31. Round of 12 Talladega Superspeedway 6 October 32. Round of 12 Elimination Race Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval 13 October 33. Round of 8 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 20 October 34. Round of 8 Homestead-Miami Speedway 27 October 35. Round of 8 Elimination Race Martinsville Speedway 3 November 36. Championship 4 title-decider Phoenix Raceway 10 November