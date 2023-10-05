NASCAR

NASCAR announces 2024 Cup Series schedule

By Dheeraj Angadi
Modified Oct 05, 2023 23:03 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

NASCAR has finally announced the highly anticipated 2024 Cup Series schedule after multiple delays. The "bold and dynamic" schedule for next season will see major changes through the calendar year, with the series reaching new tracks while also returning to older ones.

The 2024 NASCAR season kicks off with the pre-exhibition event hosted at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for the third year in a row. Following the event, the Cup Series will return to the East Coast for its Crown Jewel event at Daytona Beach.

The Daytona 500 will kick off the 2024 season on February 18 and will be followed by another drafting track in Atlanta. With the closure of the Auto Club Speedway, the organizers have put two drafting tracks back-to-back to start the campaign.

As announced recently, the Bristol Dirt race will not be on the schedule next season, and the race will be held on the concrete track. The half-mile oval has also lost its Easter Sunday date, March 31 to Richmond Raceway. In between the two races, COTA will host the first road course race of the season.

Another major reshuffle for 2024 will be the Texas Motor Speedway losing its playoff date, and it will be hosting the ninth round of the season on April 14.

Meanwhile, the repaved North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to host the All-Star Race on May 19, for a second consecutive year. A month later, the NASCAR Cup Series will visit the Iowa Speedway for the first time on June 16. The 0.8-mile oval is the only new addition to the schedule.

NASCAR will return to the streets of Chicago next year on July 7 and will be heading to Pocono before the much-anticipated return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. Following the Brickyard 400 on July 21, the series will take a two-week Olympic summer break.

Another major change in the schedule will be the Southern 500 hosting the regular season finale while keeping its Labour Day date on September 1. Daytona International Speedway will not be hosting the regular season finale but has been allotted the penultimate race.

The first two rounds of the Cup Series playoffs will also have a major shake-up with two drafting tracks and road course races in the first six races. Atlanta will host the playoff opener with Watkins Glen getting a playoff date next season. Bristol Motor Speedway retains its spot as the elimination race in the Round of 16.

The second Kansas Speedway race replaces Texas Motor Speedway in the Round of 12. Charlotte Roval will continue to host the elimination race with the rest of the schedule remaining unchanged from the 2023 season.

Phoenix Raceway will host the Championship race on November 10, drawing an end to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Full 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season:

Race #TrackDate
Pre-Season Exhibition RaceL.A. Memorial Coliseum4 February
Qualifying Duels at DaytonaDaytona International Speedway15 February
1. Daytona 500Daytona International Speedway18 February
2Atlanta Motor Speedway25 February
3Las Vegas Motor Speedway3 March
4Phoenix Raceway10 March
5Bristol Motor Speedway17 March
6Circuit of the Americas24 March
7Richmond Raceway31 March
8Martinsville Speedway7 April
9Texas Motor Speedway14 April
10Talladega Superspeedway21 April
11Dover Motor Speedway28 April
12Kansas Speedway5 May
13Darlington Raceway12 May
All-Star RaceNorth Wilkesboro Speedway19 May
14. Coca Cola 600Charlotte Motor Speedway26 May
15WWT Raceway [Gateway]2 June
16Sonoma Raceway9 June
17Iowa Speedway16 June
18New Hampshire Motor Speedway23 June
19Nashville Superspeedway30 June
20Chicago Street Race7 July
21Pocono Raceway14 July
22. Brickyard 400Indianapolis Motor Speedway21 July
Olympic Break
Olympic Break
23Richmond Raceway11 August
24Michigan International Speedway18 August
25Daytona International Speedway24 August
26. Southern 500 & Regular Season FinaleDarlington Raceway1 September
27. Round of 16Atlanta Motor Speedway8 September
28. Round of 16Watkins Glen International15 September
29. Round of 16 Elimination RaceBristol Motor Speedway21 September
30. Round of 12Kansas Speedway29 September
31. Round of 12Talladega Superspeedway6 October
32. Round of 12 Elimination RaceCharlotte Motor Speedway Roval13 October
33. Round of 8Las Vegas Motor Speedway20 October
34. Round of 8Homestead-Miami Speedway27 October
35. Round of 8 Elimination RaceMartinsville Speedway3 November
36. Championship 4 title-deciderPhoenix Raceway10 November

