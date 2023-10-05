NASCAR has finally announced the highly anticipated 2024 Cup Series schedule after multiple delays. The "bold and dynamic" schedule for next season will see major changes through the calendar year, with the series reaching new tracks while also returning to older ones.
The 2024 NASCAR season kicks off with the pre-exhibition event hosted at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for the third year in a row. Following the event, the Cup Series will return to the East Coast for its Crown Jewel event at Daytona Beach.
The Daytona 500 will kick off the 2024 season on February 18 and will be followed by another drafting track in Atlanta. With the closure of the Auto Club Speedway, the organizers have put two drafting tracks back-to-back to start the campaign.
As announced recently, the Bristol Dirt race will not be on the schedule next season, and the race will be held on the concrete track. The half-mile oval has also lost its Easter Sunday date, March 31 to Richmond Raceway. In between the two races, COTA will host the first road course race of the season.
Another major reshuffle for 2024 will be the Texas Motor Speedway losing its playoff date, and it will be hosting the ninth round of the season on April 14.
Meanwhile, the repaved North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to host the All-Star Race on May 19, for a second consecutive year. A month later, the NASCAR Cup Series will visit the Iowa Speedway for the first time on June 16. The 0.8-mile oval is the only new addition to the schedule.
NASCAR will return to the streets of Chicago next year on July 7 and will be heading to Pocono before the much-anticipated return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. Following the Brickyard 400 on July 21, the series will take a two-week Olympic summer break.
Another major change in the schedule will be the Southern 500 hosting the regular season finale while keeping its Labour Day date on September 1. Daytona International Speedway will not be hosting the regular season finale but has been allotted the penultimate race.
The first two rounds of the Cup Series playoffs will also have a major shake-up with two drafting tracks and road course races in the first six races. Atlanta will host the playoff opener with Watkins Glen getting a playoff date next season. Bristol Motor Speedway retains its spot as the elimination race in the Round of 16.
The second Kansas Speedway race replaces Texas Motor Speedway in the Round of 12. Charlotte Roval will continue to host the elimination race with the rest of the schedule remaining unchanged from the 2023 season.
Phoenix Raceway will host the Championship race on November 10, drawing an end to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Full 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule
Here is the full schedule for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season: