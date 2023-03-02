NASCAR announces changes in rules package for short tracks, road courses

NASCAR said on Tuesday that the Cup car would be modified for road course events as well as the majority of races at tracks measuring 1.058 miles or fewer. NASCAR announced on February 28 that the NASCAR Cup Series would debut a new aerodynamics regulations package at Phoenix Raceway.

The changes, which were tested at Phoenix Raceway in late January and validated in a wind tunnel test on February 13, include a 2-inch spoiler (down from the current 4-inch spoiler) and the elimination of three diffuser strakes and engine panel strakes. The modifications are estimated to result in a 30% reduction in downforce. Aerodynamic modifications will be aided by a 2-inch rear spoiler and the elimination of various elements below the car.

NASCAR Vice President of Vehicle Performance Eric Jacuzzi said on "SiriusXM Speedway" Tuesday that diffuser strakes are elements that dangle from the middle of the diffuser below the car. He stated that three of the five diffuser strakes will be removed by NASCAR. The engine panel strakes, according to Jacuzzi, are metal elements that sweep outward behind the front tyres to provide front downforce.

Charlotte Roval, Chicago Street Course, Circuit of the Americas, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Martinsville, New Hampshire, North Wilkesboro, Phoenix, Richmond, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen will all see changes. All of the tracks have the wet weather package (rain tires, wipers, etc.).

The regulations will not apply in Bristol or Dover, which are not part of the rainy weather package. If Bristol and Dover had been added, there would have been four distinct rule packages: intermediate tracks, superspeedways, short tracks/road courses with wet weather equipment, and short tracks/road courses without wet weather equipment.

Cup teams will be permitted a 50-minute practice session on March 10, two days before the Cup race in Phoenix, as part of the new regulation modification.

John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer said on Tuesday,

“We saw incredible racing throughout the 2022 season, especially at the intermediate racetracks. Our goal is to have the best racing possible everywhere we race, so during the offseason, we went to work on adjustments to strengthen the racing on short tracks and road courses."

He added:

“Adjustments will be made to the car that will create a significant reduction in downforce, and based on driver feedback and what we saw from the January test in Phoenix, we’re excited to see the results of these efforts.”

With this in mind, NASCAR placed the revised regulations package into the wind tunnel on February 13 to check what was learned during the test and verify that the same anticipated impacts were achieved in subsequent races.

