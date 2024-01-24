NASCAR announces tweaks to qualifying procedures ahead of 2024 season

Governing the top three nationwide series of the sport, NASCAR has unveiled a tweaked rule book for the teams and drivers to follow ahead of the 2024 Cup Series season.

In a bid to make qualifying more fair for the drivers as the season nears ever closer to its start at the Daytona International Speedway, the rule changes do not solely focus on qualifying but several other parameters as well.

NASCAR's research and development center officials shared that qualifying groups will continue to be split into two, except for the Daytona 500. For this event, the Duels on its road-course layout will serve as qualification races for the main event. Both groups will see the top five fastest drivers advance to fight for the pole award as before.

Expand Tweet

However, the changed format will now see drivers that fail to advance in the fight for the pole award from Group A now make up the outside lane ahead of the race start. Similarly, drivers unable to qualify from Group B will make up the inside row, unlike cars and drivers ranging from 11th to 40th place, taking their respective spots regardless of their qualification group.

Superspeedway-style races will see drivers go out in two rounds rather than in groups with the fastest ten drivers from Round 1 fighting for the Busch Light Pole Award once Round 2 kicks off.

NASCAR came about the small yet significant changes to the rules in light of making it fairer for drivers during qualifying, concerning changing track conditions.

NASCAR overhauls rules surrounding stricken Next Gen cars on track

After Joey Logano's rather angry outburst over one of the tow truck drivers dragging his car back to the pits, NASCAR has decided to change rules surrounding towing cars with flat tires ahead of the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

The changes aim to reduce underbody damage to a car with four flat tires, without dragging the expensive aerodynamic bits on the track as they go. Special tow trucks with dollys intended to lift the car off the ground will be deployed during qualifying sessions, with speeds of the recovery vehicle nearing 70 mph.

It remains to be seen if such a recovery solution from stricken cars can be implemented during race conditions. However, that remains unlikely due to time constraints.

Fans will be able to witness these rule changes as the 2024 NASCAR season kicks off next month at Daytona International Speedway.