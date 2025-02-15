NASCAR ARCA driver Craig Bracken hospitalized after Amber Balcaen causes a scary wreck at Daytona

Craig Bracken, the ARCA Menards Series driver, suffered a crash during Ride The Dente 200 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday and was later hospitalized. The crash was caused by a fellow driver and debutant Amber Balcaen which also involved YouTuber Cleetus McFarland.

Ad

Craig Bracken was taken to the hospital after a serious multi-car accident during the Daytona race. As the race progressed, Balcaen and Mitchell collided, leading to a chaotic situation that Bracken couldn't avoid. He crashed into another vehicle and then struck the inside wall multiple times, which led medical personnel to transport him to a local hospital for further evaluation as a precaution.

Young’s Motorsports, Bracken's team, released a statement regarding his condition, indicating that he was observed at the infield care center before being sent to the hospital. The ARCA race at Daytona was marred by numerous accidents, resulting in a significant reduction of the 40-car field to less than 20 remaining competitors.

Ad

Trending

"Following an on-track incident in this afternoon's race, Craig Bracken driver of the @ARCA_Racing No. 02 #TechniquePrototypes SS has been observed at the infield care center and out of an abundance of caution, will be transported to a local facility for further evaluation," Young's Motorsports wrote in X post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

NASCAR also posted the video of the incident on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The high number of wrecks has raised concerns about the safety of racing at Daytona for the ARCA series, with some suggesting that the large field size might negatively impact the overall racing experience. The race included notable names and was anticipated to be an exciting start to the season; however, the many incidents overshadowed the event.

Now, drivers and teams are left to reconsider whether such large fields are viable for future ARCA races at superspeedways like Daytona and Talladega, where the mix of inexperienced drivers and high speeds can create dangerous situations on the track.

Ad

NASCAR racer Amber Balcaen announced her next big move of her career

Amber Balcaen is joining Nitro Motorsports in a part-time capacity for the 2025 ARCA Menards Series, where she will drive the No. 70 Toyota Camry. This decision comes after her full-time season with Venturini Motorsports in 2024 and a previous part-time role in 2023.

The news was announced on January 9, stating that she will take part in the Daytona International Speedway event and several other races during the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"