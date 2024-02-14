NASCAR ARCA driver and Victoria Secret’s model Toni Breidinger on how she started her racing journey - “I got hooked on that adrenaline rush”

ARCA Menards driver and part-time NASCAR Truck Series talent, Toni Breidinger, recently opened up about her journey into the realm of professional racing.

Breidinger, 24, is one of the few women competing in motorsports at the moment. An up-and-coming talent in the ARCA Menards Series, the Arab-American driver has been making waves with her performances in NASCAR's feeder series.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Breidinger, who is also a Victoria's Secret model, talked about her journey into the world of motorsports. In an interview with Nylon, Toni Breidinger reflected on her initial foray into racing, stating:

"I tried go-karting on a random day — I think we had our winter break, and nothing else was going on, so my dad suggested we try it. I had no idea what I had even said yes to! I remember my first few laps, I thought it was so fun, so exciting. I got hooked on that adrenaline rush."

For Breidinger, racing offered a unique sense of independence compared to other sports. She added:

"With so many other sports, you have a coach telling you what to do and a bunch of teammates. But this had a sense of independence. I felt very in control, and I thought I was so cool driving because I was only 9 years old. You only see adults driving!"

Toni Breidinger on making her Daytona debut in NASCAR Truck Series

Coming off a successful 2023 campaign in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series which saw her secure four top fives and seven top 10s in 13 races, Breidinger is set to return to ARCA on a full-time schedule. She will drive the No. 25 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports.

At the same time, the 24-year-old driver is also set to compete in the NASCAR Truck Series. She will pilot the No. 1 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage on a part-time basis, starting with the Fresh From Florida 250 race at the iconic Daytona International Speedway.

Reflecting on the mounting pressure ahead of the season-opening race in Daytona, Toni Breidinger said:

"I feel like it’s sort of everybody’s bucket-list race. Pretty surreal, and I think part of the big perception of Daytona is that it’s the first race of the season, so there are a lot of nerves and hype going into it … A lot of drivers are shaking the rust off."

The Fresh From Florida 250 kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on February 16.