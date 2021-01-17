ARCA Series driver caught using cell phone during practice session at Daytona

15-year-old NASCAR ARCA series driver, Taylor Gray, is now in hot water after taking a video with his phone during a test sessions at Daytona International Speedway.

The young driver took out his phone and recorded a video of him making his way around the iconic track

Gray then posted the video to snapchat in order to show off his nominal feat.

NASCAR has strict rules against using phone

While he might have received a few likes for managing to hold a phone while going around a super speedway at 180mph, NASCAR has very strict rules against using phones while participating in any kind of event.

In fact, NASCAR has a rule that bans a cell phone from being inside the vehicle entirely, which means it is unlikely that the sanctioning body will let this go with only a warning. Furthermore, Gray's season could very much start with him getting parked for a few weekends for his actions.

"Except as provided below," NASCAR's rule book explains, "vehicles and drivers will not be permitted to carry onboard computers, automated electronic recording devices, electronically actuated devices, smartphones/cell phones, watches, micro-processors, recording devices, filming devices, electronic digital memory chips, traction control devices, digital readout gauges and the like, even if inoperable or incomplete."

While some might think that Gray is just a nobody that will fall into obscurity after this incident, he is actually quite the talent. For example, he has 10 top-ten's in his first 11 races in the ARCA Series, making him a very consistent threat throughout the season.

Unfortunately for Gray, he put that blossoming career in danger after what he did out on the track, and deserves everything he gets. Hopefully NASCAR will spare him a major suspension though, which would adversly affect his chances of making a run for that year's championship.

This isn't the only scandal taking place in NASCAR's youth revolution however, as Hailee Deegan has also been ordered to undergo sensitivity training after uttering a derogatory word during a live stream.

With that being said, and NASCAR's previous stances on safety, it's not very likely that they are going to go easy on Gray.

In the end, NASCAR has prided itself on their safety measures, and what Gray did spat in the face of all of it.

If nothing else, he is going to need to face some kind of punishment for the incident, or run the risk of allowing other drivers to think this kind of behavior is normal.