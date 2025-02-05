NASCAR asks racers like Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Ross Chastain to choose between Drake or Kendrick Lamar in latest reel

NASCAR shared a little fun activity with various drivers, asking them to choose between two hip-hop artists; Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The two most popular shared an artistic conflict. Subsequently, they released 'diss tracks' for each other, with Lamar's 'Not Like Us' gaining massive popularity in 2024.

In the video that NASCAR shared on their Instagram account, they asked multiple drivers to choose between the two artists. The drivers, including the likes of Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, and Ross Chastain, made their own choices. While most of them were able to decide their preferred artist with ease, some were seemingly confused, and a few weren't completely aware of the entire situation.

Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain, and Denny Hamlin chose to side with Kendrick Lamar. Meanwhile, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith, Ty Gibbs, and Chase Briscoe moved over to Drake's side. There was also the curious case of Justin Haley, who chose neither, saying:

Trending

"I couldn't name a song from either. I live under a rock."

At the same time, Joey Logano, who went over to Lamar's side, ironically claimed that he did not know who he was.

"I don't know who Kendrick is," Logano said.

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us,' his 2024 'diss track' against Drake, was one of the most popular songs last year. He won five Grammys for the song, including Song of The Year and Record of The Year.

This reel from Instagram fetched over 4k likes after seven hours of uploading. The drivers have been preparing for the start of the 2025 Cup Series season. With the pre-season Clash over, the teams are prepared to take the action over to the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500.

The Clash gained massive popularity with fans this year after it was held at the Bowman Gray Stadium. The event was declared 'sold out' by NASCAR months ago. After receiving an amazing reception for the race, many feel that the track should be retained for the future.

Former NASCAR driver suggests to use Bowman Gray for the All-Star Race

The Bowman Gray Stadium returned to the Cup Series scheduled for the first time since 1971. Nicknamed the "Madhouse" because of the adrenaline-filled racing witnessed here, the quarter-mile circuit provided intense racing action for the fans and the drivers. There were wrecks and cautions, and it filled up the race with excitement.

Dale Earnhardt Jr, JR Motorsports owner and host of the Dale Jr Download podcast, feels that the track should be a part of NASCAR in the future as well. He also suggested keeping the All-Star Race on the same track.

"I would even consider moving the all-star race to Bowman Gray Stadium. Think about how good it raced. Imagine that track with some temp in it and a million dollars on the line," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

"I think everybody would be a little bit more aggressive. You go back to Bowman Gray and do this again next year to start the year off is a great way to get everybody excited about Daytona... To continue racing at Bowman Gray, they can have the all-star race there," he concluded.

Expand Tweet

Chase Elliott, behind the wheel of the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy, won the Clash. NASCAR is now headed for the season-opening Daytona 500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback