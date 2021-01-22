NASCAR: Austin Cindric to enter Daytona 500 as Team Penske's 4th entry 

Austin Cindric had NASCAR circles buzzing last year after he won 6 races and the championship, but what does the future hold for him? While it's not known how he will perform in the Xfinity Series this season, his first task will be taking on a 40-car field in the Daytona 500.

“There is a lot to be excited about heading into Daytona,” Austin Cindric said in a team release. “It doesn’t really even need to be said that the Daytona 500 is the biggest crown jewel race in NASCAR and one of the biggest races in the world. So to have a shot to be in the show while driving for Roger Penske is a big opportunity."

"Qualifying our way into the race as an ‘open’ car will be a big challenge. I look forward to working with Miles and all of the guys on the No. 33 team, while also continuing my focus on winning back-to-back Xfinity Series championships," stated Austin Cindric.

This is not only a chance for Austin Cindric to make a name for himself in the Cup Series; it could also result in him moving up next season. Of course, all that depends on how he does in the Great American race and in the 2021 Xfinity Series.

There are some rumors going around that Cindric is trying to land the #21 Wood Brothers Ford ride in 2022. Whether he does so, will depend on how Matt DiBenedetto fairs in the ride in 2021.

Unfortunately for Austin Cindric, he will have to race his way into the Great American Race due to not being on 1 of the 36 chartered teams. This means he will have to have a good qualifying time and try to stay up front in the race. If he fails at that, or wrecks out of the duel race, he will automatically not make the field.

In the end, the sky is the limit for Austin Cindric, and he could end up pulling off an upset under the right circumstances. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen and will depend on how the race ultimately plays out. Cindric, however, will be in top-grade equipment going into his first Daytona 500 race.