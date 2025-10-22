NASCAR avoids Daytona 500 clash with Super Bowl as 2027 schedule gets major change

The Daytona 500 will be moving off of President's Day weekend in 2027 due to scheduling conflicts with the Super Bowl. Instead of "The Great America Race" taking place on the weekend of Feb. 14, it will run on Feb. 21 in 2027 at the Daytona International Speedway. Meanwhile, the Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 14 that year at SoFi Stadium in California.

The schedule adjustment for 2027 is for ensuring that NASCAR's largest event of the year doesn't conflict with the NFL's [National Football League's] most significant event of the year. The Daytona International Speedway wants to give its fans the time to adjust accordingly and make plans to attend the 200-lap race in 2027.

Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway, sent out a statement on the matter. Here's what he said via NBC Sports:

“We have fans from all 50 states and dozens of countries who look forward to kicking off the NASCAR season with us at The World Center of Racing, and we know many of them make their travel and lodging plans well in advance for the trip."

“As the 2027 date shifts to Feb. 21, we wanted to give our amazing and loyal fans plenty of opportunity to prepare to be in Daytona Beach for the excitement The Great American Race provides each year.”

The 2027 change doesn't affect next year's Daytona 500, however, as the 2026 event is set to take place on Feb. 15. It marks the 68th running of the event, with William Byron entering as the defending winner of the past two years (2024, 2025).

The Daytona 500, known as "The Great American Race," kicks off the NASCAR Cup Series season every year and is widely regarded as the sport's most prestigious race. NASCAR legend Richard Petty holds the record for the most wins in the event with seven, while Denny Hamlin has the most Daytona 500 wins among active drivers with three.

NASCAR playoffs heat up in Martinsville this Sunday

NASCAR: Xfinity 500 - Source: Imagn

While schedule arrangements are already been made for 2027, it's a critical time in the NASCAR Cup Series amid the 2025 season. This Sunday, the circuit heads to the Martinsville Speedway for the running of the Xfinity 500, which will determine what four drivers will compete for the Cup Series title the following week at Phoenix.

Heading into the race, Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe have already clinched spots in the championship race with victories at Las Vegas and Talladega, respectively. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell (+37) and Kyle Larson (+36) hold significant points gap above the cut line in their hopes of trying to make it in the Championship 4.

They'll have to hold off the four drivers below the cut line, however, as William Byron, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott will all be seeking a way into the Championship 4 with a win or a strong points run at Martinsville.

