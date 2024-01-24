NASCAR brings back Dash 4 Cash, Triple Truck Challenge incentive programs ahead of 2024 season

With the 2024 NASCAR season fast approaching, officials have announced the schedule for the Dash 4 Cash initiative in the Xfinity Series and the Triple Truck Challenge for the Truck Series.

The announcement was made in the annual preseason competition briefing on Tuesday, January 23, at the NASCAR Research & Development Center. The mid-season program in the junior series provides lucrative cash initiatives for regular drivers.

The long-running Dash 4 Cash program returns for its 16th consecutive edition this season since its introduction in 2009. The initiative will award $100,000 to Xfinity drivers over four race weekends in April.

Following a similar format from the previous season, the Richmond weekend will serve as the qualifier, setting the four-driver field for the Dash 4 Cash opener. These drivers will fight for the bonus at Martinsville Speedway (April 6), with the highest finisher among the four taking home the $100,000 cheque.

The event winner will automatically made eligible for the next Dash 4 Cash event at the Texas Motor Speedway (April 13) with the rest of the spots filled by the highest-finishing full-time drivers. The Talladega Superspeedway (April 20) and the Dover Motor Speedway (April 27) will host the final two rounds of the program.

Reigning Xfinity champion Cole Custer took home $200,000 last season at Talladega and Dover. Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek each won $100,000 at Richmond and Martinsville, respectively.

Xfinity Series director Wayne Auton has confirmed that Cup Series drivers won't be eligible to participate in any of the four Dash 4 Cash races.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR officials also announced the return of the mid-season Triple Truck Challenge, which provides cash incentives for Truck Series regulars, with the race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway(May 24) kicking off the program.

If an eligible driver wins the race, the driver will take home a bonus of $50,000. If the same driver wins the following Triple Truck Challenge event at the World Wide Technology Raceway (June 1), they will be awarded a $150,000 bonus.

If the driver completes a hattrick of victories in the event at Nashville Superspeedway (June 28), they will receive a $500,000 bonus.

Reigning Truck champion Ben Rhodes, Grant Enfinger, and Carson Hocevar each took home $50,000 last season.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hails NASCAR's new Netflix docu-series

Drawing inspiration from F1's widely popular Netflix series 'Drive to Survive', NASCAR will take over the global streaming giant with its docu-series titled 'NASCAR: Full Speed', set to premiere on January 30.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is listed as one of the executive producers of the show, hailed the Netflix series as one of the finest productions ever made about the sport.

"The Netflix series is coming out on the 30th. I’ve watched it and it’s better than anything that I’ve ever… Any of the stuff that I was a part of in my career that was sort of off track, on track documentary-style stuff, I’m telling you, man, this is so good," he said on Dale Jr. Download.

Dale Jr. also heaped praise on the production crew for the camera and audio work and for weaving together a captivating story.