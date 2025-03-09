NASCAR broadcaster Kaitlyn Vincie shares her verdict of Phoenix Cup race before the start

NASCAR broadcaster Kaitlyn Vincie shared her view on the Phoenix Raceway race ahead of its anticipated start. Along with it, she posted pictures of her in action on X.

The 2025 Cup Series is making its first stop at Phoenix for the Shriners Children’s 500. The track is a 1-mile oval and consists of 312 laps. William Byron claimed the pole position, with Joey Logano joining him in the front row.

Katherine Legge made her Cup Series debut, while Byron ultimately achieved the stage 1 win. Meanwhile, Logano faced a tough decision when he went below the yellow line before crossing the start/finish line, resulting in a penalty for a restart violation. This forced the team to adjust its strategy, leading Logano to switch to the faster option tires.

Ahead of the race, Vincie gave a verdict on the Sunday race at Phoenix and shared pictures from the coverage of the race:

"Phoenix, one of the best yet. @NASCARONFOX"

Kaitlyn Vincie, a prominent figure in NASCAR broadcasting, graduated with honours from Christopher Newport University in 2010, specializing in communications. She started writing columns for her university’s newspaper and started interning at local news stations and racing series, leading to her advent into motorsports journalism.

At her local speedway, Langley Speedway, Vincie started interviewing up-and-coming drivers. In 2012, the Virginia native joined FOX as a social media reporter for Speed's Trackside program. Now, she is a co-host for NASCAR Race Hub and Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast.

Kaitlyn Vincie shared her bold prediction ahead of 2025 Cup Series season

Kaitlyn Vincie, co-host of Kevin Harvick's podcast, recently shared her candid bold predictions for the NASCAR Cup Series. Vincie, known for her straightforward commentary, expressed her admiration for van Gisbergen's talent on road courses and backed him to succeed this year.

"I just feel like there's a lot of momentum around this team. I like the energy. I like his attitude. He told you he's not even setting goals for the year. I kind of like how he approaches the season. We know he's going to be really good on road courses. He's already won on one, of course, [at] Chicago, which's we're going back to. We have six of those [road courses] on the schedule. I think, wouldn't it be neat if he won at Mexico?" [00:44]

Prior to joining NASCAR, van Gisbergen had a successful racing career in the Supercars Championship, winning three titles. Now, he is driving the #88 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing.

