NASCAR broadcaster Mike Joy delivers honest opinion on Kyle Larson's place among NASCAR legends

Fox Sports' broadcaster Mike Joy sat down with former Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick on his podcast to talk about his start in NASCAR, his career in broadcasting, and who he considered some of the best drivers on the grid. He believed that Kyle Larson could be placed amongst the top ten greatest drivers in the sport's history.

Ad

Speaking on the podcast, Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour, Joy was asked about where he would rank the #5 car's pilot amongst the NASCAR greats, considering he has a lot of his career ahead of him. While the Fox Sports' broadcast announcer believed that the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion was up there, he admitted that if drivers from different eras of the sport were put in today's Next Gen vehicles, they might be better, so it's hard to say for certain.

Ad

Trending

"Certainly top 10 and possibly top five. It's very, very hard, of course, to compare eras. We have no idea how David Pearson would do in this car today, or Richard Petty, or even Jeff Gordon. Yeah, we don't know. We'll never know."

Another aspect that Mike Joy considered was that the Hendrick Motorsports driver's recent string of successes this season might overshadow the rest of the grid.

Ad

"The other thing is sometimes you get a driver that's so dominant that the success of other drivers pales by comparison."

Ad

Kyle Larson has achieved two dual victories this past season, scoring wins in the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series races in the same weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway and the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Mike Joy considers Christopher Bell to be a "champion of the sport"

Kyle Larson (5) and driver Christopher Bell (20) race for position during the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway, November 5th 2023 - Source: Imagn

Speaking with Kevin Harvick on his podcast, Mike Joy also highlighted the potential of this season's three-in-a-row race winner, Christopher Bell. He considered the 30-year-old driver to be one of the best in the sport and was disappointed that Bell wasn't in the final four last season.

Ad

Joy also explained that the #20 driver was someone NASCAR has begun to respect.

“He will be a champion of this sport. Yeah, I have no doubt. I really wished he'd had the chance to run for it last year.

“I think now he's someone that NASCAR respects and listens to, and I think they're ready for him to be a champion. And he is.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver sits in third place in this season's standings, having scored three wins at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, COTA, and Phoenix Raceway, along with five Top-fives, and six Top 10 finishes so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More