NASCAR called out by Women's Adult toy making company after Daytona 500 sponsorship rejection

NASCAR found itself at the center of another controversy at Daytona International Speedway—not just over Erik Jones’s reversed Duel 2 victory but also due to an unexpected billboard. Womanizer, a German brand specializing in intimate devices for women, put up an eye-catching advertisement near Turn 4. Reports suggest that the company has been seeking NASCAR sponsorship, but the sanctioning body has yet to approve its request.

Ad

The brand did not take NASCAR's reported disapproval lightly. This, in turn, led to a debate where Womanizer made a few statements, which indicated NASCAR's discrimination against giving them sponsorship. The brand shared a post on Instagram and wrote:

"@nascar has accepted brands that cater to men’s intimacy and performance - why is women’s pleasure where they draw the line? Smells like double standards to us 🤨"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Womanizer's post also highlighted NASCAR legend Mark Martin's sponsor in the Cup Series in the early 2000s, Viagra. After doing so, the female adult toy brand announced that they would be putting up two billboards with suggestive taglines in protest of NASCAR's decision. One would be in front of NASCAR HQ in Daytona, and the other across Turn 4 at Daytona International Speedway.

Additionally, the brand also questioned NASCAR's 'moral boundaries', concerning their sponsorship history.

Ad

"The rejection of a women's sexual wellness brand raises questions about where the sport draws its moral boundaries, especially when NASCAR is happy to promote alcohol, nicotine and firearms brands," the post said.

The issue of sponsorship conflicts within NASCAR is not new. Concerns over sponsorship control were raised even before 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed their antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR over the disputed charter agreement. Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, highlighted how teams often have to compete with the sanctioning body for sponsors.

Ad

However, the two billboards by Womanizer, in protest against NASCAR allegedly declining their sponsorship proposal, are in front of NASCAR HQ in Daytona, and the other across Turn 4 at Daytona International Speedway.

"We need them the most": When Denny Hamlin criticized NASCAR over sponsor competition

Three-time Daytona 500 winner and Cup Series team owner, Denny Hamlin, has previously addressed the challenges of securing sponsorships in NASCAR. He shared that running a single full-time entry in the Cup Series costs approximately $18 million.

Ad

Hamlin also highlighted how NASCAR’s involvement in sponsorship negotiations can create obstacles for teams, making it even more difficult to secure the necessary funding.

"We have our own sponsors that NASCAR will send their own sponsorship proposal, to try to get them to spend money with them, but we need them the most because of our business model. It costs us $18 million a year to put a car on the racetrack. We've asked NASCAR to just cover our cost, nothing more just cover our cost to go put on this show for you, and the answer has been repeatedly no." Hamlin said.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 is scheduled at 2:30 PM tomorrow. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"