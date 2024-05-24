NASCAR celebrity Kevin Harvick lists Charlotte Mansion for $12,500,000 price tag

NASCAR legend and future Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick has listed his Charlotte mansion for sale. He had purchased this mansion in 2014, the season he was crowned NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Harvick hung up his boots last season as one of the wealthiest drivers on the grid. At the time of writing, the former Stewart-Haas Racing man is valued at $110 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth). Since retiring, Harvick has joined Fox Sports' broadcast booth, as he continues to leave his mark on the racing world.

Despite his financial affluence and stature in the motorsport world, Kevin Harvick, in a surprising news, has officially listed his Charlotte mansion for sale. The six bedroom holding mansion has been listed at a price of $12,000,000 million, according to Zillow.

Harvick had acquired the mansion in 2014, his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing when the driver won SHR's second Cup Series championship. He had purchased the mansion for a sum of $3.3 million.

Harvick had also purchased the iconic Lake Norman mansion at the end of last season after calling time on his career. Purchased by Harvick and his wife DeLana for $6.75 million, the mansion served as the residence of Ricky Bobby, the main character in the movie "Talladega Nights."

Who is Kevin Harvick's pick for the upcoming NASCAR Cup race in Charlotte?

Beyond his personal life, Harvick continues to maintain his presence in the motorsport community. As NASCAR approaches the Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway later this week, the 48-year-old retired driver has chosen his pick for Sunday's race.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Happy Hours podcast, Harvick chose Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott and the No. 9 car to dominate the race weekend in Charlotte.

"I’m going to pick Chase Elliott this week. I’m picking Chase Elliott this week, he’s great at Charlotte. He’s had quietly had good finishes throughout the year. Won at Texas. But I just think this is his style race, right? Game of attrition, not making mistakes, these guys, he doesn’t make mistakes on pit road. They’re just, they’re solid and I think this is his style of race. So, I’m going with the 9," he said.