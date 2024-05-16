NASCAR chairman issues statement after the death of 103-year-old Juanita “Lightnin” Epton 

NASCAR has lost an iconic face. Juanita “Lightnin” Epton, the sport's longest-tenured employee at Daytona International Speedway, has passed away at the age of 103.

The Daytona International Speedway's official handle on X (formerly Twitter) announced the news with an accompanying message from NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France.

Epton was renowned for her vibrant personality and unwavering dedication. She started her journey with NASCAR working at the Daytona 500 ticket office during the inaugural race and continued to do so for over six decades. Coincidentally, her husband Joe Epton was the official timekeeper and scorer for the sport.

Jim France, in his official statement, said:

“Lightnin’ Epton and her husband Joe were part of my mom and dad Bill and Anne France’s team from the early days of NASCAR. They were scoring races, selling tickets, and did every other job that needed to be done. The Eptons worked from the Carolinas, coming to Daytona Beach to help with races on the beach, and ultimately moving to Florida for the opening of Daytona International Speedway."

He further added:

"She worked alongside our family from the very first Daytona 500 through this year’s 66th running of the race, bringing an incredible passion for the track to the ticket office every day. Lightnin’ was beloved by our staff, fans, and drivers alike. Our family will miss Lightnin’ tremendously and our thoughts are with her family and friends as we celebrate her life.”

Epton's warm smile, welcoming demeanor, and knack for selling tickets with a personal touch made her a favorite among racing fans and drivers alike. She was known for her willingness to stop whatever she was doing to talk to anyone who called.

Juanita Epton's dedication to her work earned her the nickname “Lightnin'”

Born in Mississippi, Juanita Epton declined a basketball scholarship to work closer to her home. Before joining Daytona International Speedway, she was employed at her hometown’s sheriff’s office, selling car registration and license tags.

Due to her sharp memory, Epton developed an uncanny method of remembering license numbers and their corresponding customers, a method which came in handy during her days at NASCAR.

Her dedication to her work at Daytona earned her the nickname “Lightnin'”, a testament to her quick thinking and fast-paced work ethic. In recognition of her contributions, the Daytona 500 ticket office was renamed the “Lightnin’ Epton Ticket Office” in August 2022.

Despite her age, Epton showed no signs of slowing down. She continued to work at the ticket booth named in her honor, greeting fans with the same enthusiasm as she did when she first started. Epton’s passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy will continue to live on.