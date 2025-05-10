NASCAR champ Brad Keselowski drops powerful message to honor US Navy with patriotic paint scheme

Brad Keselowski visited the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay on Wednesday (May 7) in order to reveal his newest patriotic livery for his #6 RFK Racing Ford. The BuildSubmarines.com patriotic paint scheme will be run in the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day Weekend.

The 2012 Cup Series champion has never shied away from showing his patriotism. After his wins, the Michigan native often holds an American flag out the window of his car during his victory celebration. Now, the co-owner of RFK Racing is showing his love for the United States again with this paint scheme in order to recognize the Navy’s Submarine Force. Keselowski was quoted on Jayski.com saying:

“It was an incredible honor to visit Kings Bay and spend time with the brave Sailors who protect our nation from beneath the sea and the civilians who work tirelessly to keep our submarines ready, safe, and mission-capable. Their commitment, discipline, and courage are truly inspiring, and I’m proud that our No. 6 car will carry a design that celebrates their service."

Brad Keselowski made it known that he was pleased to be at Kings Bay and meet the people involved with the Navy’s Submarine Force. The 41-year-old added that he's honored if he's part of the effort to shed light and recruit more members for the Submarine Force.

“It’s an honor to be here and meet the people who keep our Navy strong. These Sailors and civilian workers I met are doing mission-critical work. If our sport can help raise awareness and inspire more Americans to be part of that mission – whether in uniform or in the maritime industry, I’m proud to play a small role in it," Brad Keselowski said.

Brad Keselowski honored by 'academy award' in humorous social media post

Former Cup Series champions Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch were recently part of an advertisement hyping next year's championship race returning to the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The ad was of the two drivers acting as if they were in 2019, the last time Homestead hosted the title race, and they were going to the "future" to see if the track ever landed the title race again.

In a humorous X post, Keselowski jokingly claimed he won an award for his performance in the commercial. He posted a picture of himself holding a tiny trophy and wrote:

"Finally, my acting is being recognized and I got my very own academy award for this performance 😂 Thank you to everyone who got me here."

Brad Keselowski is amid his fourth full-time season with RFK Racing as a co-owner and driver in the Cup Series. So far in 2025, Keselowski has failed to land a top-10 finish and currently sits 32nd in the points standings.

