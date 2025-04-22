NASCAR champ Kevin Harvick makes opinion clear on following Darrell Waltrip’s booth path

Kevin Harvick is taking it "one segment at a time" in regards to following former NASCAR driver Darrell Waltrip’s long broadcasting career. Waltrip was one of the most familiar voices in NASCAR until he stepped away from the role in 2019.

Harvick retired from full-time racing at the end of 2023 and joined the FOX broadcast booth to call Cup Series races last year. He has also been the guest analyst for Xfinity Series races on and off since 2015. During an interview with The Athletic, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion responded to following Waltrip's path and whether he sees himself staying in the role for years to come.

"Well, the good news is I don’t really have to think about that vision because it’s just, I guess, one segment of time at a time with whatever deal you're currently under," Kevin Harvick said (via NY Times).

"It’s something that I enjoy. I enjoy being around the racetrack, and being around the racetrack in a non-pressure situation. And I like racing. I like the people. I like the sport. I like everything about it. So I enjoy being here and doing something that just doesn’t have the pressure of driving the car.

NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip collected 84 wins and three Cup Series championships. After retiring from his 29-year career in the series, he became an analyst in 2001 and worked with FOX Sports for almost another two decades.

"Our sport is very complicated" - Kevin Harvick on his strengths in his role as an analyst

Kevin Harvick has had a massive impact on NASCAR with a long list of achievements and awards. The 49-year-old won over 120 races across the top three NASCAR series, including 60 in the Cup Series. He also leads NASCAR drivers with nine wins at Phoenix Raceway.

But he is just starting out his broadcasting career after racing in NASCAR for about 25 years. During the same interview, Harvick shared his strengths and weaknesses as an analyst.

"I like to explain the racing piece of what’s actually happening. You don’t have to make anything up, it’s pretty simple...Our sport is very complicated. There’s a lot of technology. There’s a lot of people that are really good at it. There’s a lot of work, time and effort. So being able to get that out and across to people is super important," Kevin Harvick said.

He further explained his shortcomings, worrying too much about when to speak with fellow analysts Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy. The Bakersfield, California native also shared his overthinking habits during the end of races when things get loud and busy in the booth.

