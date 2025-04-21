NASCAR champ Kurt Busch reacts after an Aussie star uncovers hilarious Google mishap

Former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch recently reacted after Australian motorsport star Toby Price highlighted a funny mistake on Google that went viral. Busch, who participated in the Race of Champions at Sydney’s Accor Stadium last month, was mistaken for Price, a New South Wales native and off-road motorcycle racer.

An article added the wrong picture for Busch which ended up as the first image on Google and Price noticed the hilarious mishap. He shared a screenshot of the search results on his Instagram story, writing:

"New stunt double, you ever need me [Kurt Busch] just let me know."

Busch reshared Price's story and added a reply:

"Careful, there is a lot of baggage in the fine print."

Kurt Busch's story on April 21. Source: @kurtbusch on Instagram

The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Busch was involved in a severe crash during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway. The incident in 2022 led him to step away from racing for three years, and he returned to the Race of Champions on March 7-8 for Team USA with Travis Pastrana. Price was also part of the Australian contingent competing in the international race.

Meanwhile, Busch had previously participated in the Race of Champions in 2014 and 2017. He also commented on his return to NASCAR during the race weekend in Australia and mentioned no recent plans for his comeback.

"I’m not going to go run a Cup car right now at 500 miles side-by-side with all the boys...A ripple effect from this, positive or negative, will open up more doors," Busch said (via Motorsport).

Kurt Busch nominated for 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame

Kurt Busch was named as one of the 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026. He and Randy LaJoie were the only two first-timers on the list. The Las Vegas native competed in the Cup Series for over 20 years and was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers. He also won popular races including the 2017 Daytona 500 and the 2010 Coca-Cola 600.

The 34-time Cup winner last competed in the series for 23XI Racing, the Denny Hamlin and NBA star Michael Jordon-owned team, which debuted in 2021. In a previous post on Instagram, he shared a picture of himself watching the Cup Series practice and qualifying session. He wrote:

"Prepped and ready for [NASCAR] throwback weekend [at Darlington Raceway]. Rooting on [Sam Mayer] in today’s [Xfinity] race on [CW]. Sunday it’s all about my boys [23XI Racing] on [Fox Sports]. Good Luck"

Busch also raced in the Xfinity Series for over five years between 2006 and 2013 and collected five wins and three pole positions.

The winners of the 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame will be announced after May 20.

