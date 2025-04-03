NASCAR champ Ryan Blaney commends foundation partner for supporting crucial health efforts

In a recent social media post, Ryan Blaney applauded his family's foundation partner, UPMC. The Team Penske driver from his official X account thanked UPMC, one of America's leading healthcare centres, for being the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation's Wall of Fame sponsor.

Blaney and his family founded the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation in 2018 to raise awareness and funding for brain health. The organization also works on Alzheimer's and concussions. Over the years, the foundation found its success as well as footing around the US.

On Wednesday, Blaney from his official X account, quote-tweeted Ryan Blaney Family Foundation's post on the micro-blogging site and thanked UPMC for their contribution. The post on X stated,

"A huge thank you to our friends at @UPMC for being our Wall of Fame Sponsor! Your support makes a difference and helps us continue our mission of raising awareness and providing resources for caregivers and families affected by Alzheimer’s and concussions."

Sharing the post, Blaney wrote,

"Thank you @UPMC for your continued support!"

Here's the post by the Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney on X:

UPMC, a health care centre based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, is a global leader when it comes to medical facilities. As per the statistics available, they have over 40 hospitals and 800 doctors under their belt.

Ryan Blaney broke his DNF streak at Martinsville, thanked the team

For the first time in four outings, Ryan Blaney finished a race this season. The Team Penske driver finished the recently concluded Cook Out 400 race at the Martinsville Speedway in 11th place, and finally came home after three wretched outings.

Ryan Blaney (12) during practice and qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway - Source: Imagn

The #12 driver faced DNFs in all three races at Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Homestead. To make matters even worse, the Ford Mustang Dark Horse of Blaney showed glimpses of speed throughout these races, but in the end, he could not bring the car home.

However, the Martinsville race was a bit different, as he finished the race and took home some valuable points. Following the conclusion of the race, Blaney let his feelings be known in the post-race interview, where he thanked his #12 team. Here's what he wrote:

"Really proud of the effort from our No. 12 group after the way our weekend started. The strategy played into our favor early to gain back some track position and the changes we made throughout the day allowed us to maintain in the top-10. Just needed a little more for the final run there but a solid day to get us back in the right direction.”

Currently, Blaney is in 10th place after seven races with 193 points on board. So far, he has managed a Top 5, two Top 10s, and two stage wins. His average start position has been 18.286, and his average finish position has been 20.

