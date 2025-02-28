NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson sends birthday message for IndyCar ‘legend’ Mario Andretti 

Former NASCAR full-time driver Jimmie Johnson extended his birthday wishes to IndyCar legend Mario Andretti. Mario Andretti is celebrating his 85th birthday this year, on Feb, 28.

Mario Andretti is one of the most accomplished motorsports drivers in history. With a career spanning over five decades, the Italian has achieved major successes across multiple motorsports disciplines. He remains the only driver to win the Indianapolis 500 (1969), Daytona 500 (1967) and Formula One World Championship (1978).

The 85-year-old has won four IndyCar National championships and 12 Formula One Grand Prix victories. Andretti also has a great history within endurance racing as well, winning the 12 Hours of Sebring thrice. The Italian, after retirement, was inducted into several Hall of Fames, including the International Motorsports Hall of Fame and the Automotive Hall of Fame.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series winner wished the 85-year-old Andretti on his birthday on X.

"Such a legend, Happy Bday @MarioAndretti!", Johnson wrote on a post wishing Andretti on his birthday.

Jimmie Johnson has a limited racing schedule for the upcoming 2025 season. The seven-time winner has had an impressive performance at Daytona 500, finishing third. He's also scheduled to drive at the Coca-Cola 600 with his team Legacy Motor Club in the #84.

When Jimmie Johnson addressed Kevin Harvick’s blunt take on his success in 2011

Kevin Harvick, the NASCAR legend, often known for his blunt personality, criticised Johnson after his fifth consecutive win in 2010. He had previously said that Johnson’s success was all down to to his team and that the team had “a golden horseshoe stuck up their a**”.

In a 2011 interview with Men’s Journal, Johnson responded that he had developed "thicker skin" and understood that Harvick was simply doing his job as a rival. He acknowledged that they had been friends for years despite moments where he "wanted to kill the guy" on the track.

"I'm developing thicker skin. When Kevin Harvick, who finished third in last year's standings, says no one wants to see me win another championship, that's just him doing what he's good at. He and I have been friends for years, even though I've had moments where I wanted to kill the guy. Enough time goes by and you have a beer and hang out," Johnson said.

Their clashes included notable incidents like a wreck during Speedweeks in 2005 and a playoff crash in 2015, which led to post-race tensions.

The rivalry between Johnson and Harvick was a show of their contrasting personalities — Harvick's aggressive and controversial style versus Johnson's clean-cut image. While Harvick retired with one championship and 60 wins, Johnson's legacy includes 83 wins and an unmatched streak of five consecutive titles, from 2006 to 2010

