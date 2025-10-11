NASCAR champion Joey Logano comments on the “Super Bowl” moment of the playoffs 

Joey Logano, the 2024 NASCAR champion, defended the playoff system once again as he qualified for the Round of 8. Drawing parallels with the NFL, he said that a win at Phoenix Raceway provided that “Super Bowl” moment to the drivers.

The NASCAR playoffs have generated continuous uproar and discussions during the 2025 season, making the playoff system highly unpopular among fans, drivers, and industry insiders. Critics of the elimination-style playoff system, in which the championship is decided in just one final race, have pointed out that it has brought unexpected results that can be at odds with the performance throughout the season.

Others argue that the system inculcates excitement and spectacle rather than steady quality. Several drivers have progressed in the competition, though their overall performance was not impressive, winning one or two decisive races.

Despite the backlash, some veteran drivers and NASCAR officials have defended the playoff system for its ability to keep fans engaged late into the season. Joey Logano defended the playoff system, calling it a "Super Bowl" moment, speaking to the motorsports journalist Holly Cain.

"Personally I love it, but that's just my opinion and everyone's got one,'' he was quoted as saying.

Holly Cain @_HollyCain Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion @joeylogano says he likes the single final race format to decide the series championship, calls it the "Super Bowl" moment. "Personally I love it, but that's just my opinion and everyone's got one.''

Joey Logano achieved his breakthrough into the next round of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after an intense and eventful Round of 12 race at the Charlotte Roval. In a situation threatening his position in the playoffs, Logano was able to pick up the last ticket to the Round of 8 by a very tight margin. He leveraged his excellent on-track performance and tactical pit calls made by his crew chief, Paul Wolfe.

Joey Logano backs future ‘champion’ Connor Zilisch ahead of Cup Series move

Joey Logano, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, has expressed high praise for young rising star Connor Zilisch as he prepares for his full-time move to the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing in 2026. Speaking on the Rubbing is Racing podcast, Logano called Zilisch the most promising talent he has ever seen entering stock-car racing.

Logano said:

"He'll be a champion someday. When that is, I'm not sure. He's a very well-rounded race car driver from track's perspective. Is he going to have to go through a learning curve in the Cup side? Sure. Because everybody in the Cup level was a standout in Xfinity. But he'll have a little bit of a learning curve. There's no doubt."

Connor Zilisch’s 2025 Xfinity season has been nothing short of dominant, with 10 wins and 18 top-five finishes, establishing him as a clear frontrunner in the series playoffs.

