NASCAR champion Joey Logano dismisses "gimmicky" label, backs softer option tire strategy

Joey Logano recently shared his thoughts on NASCAR implementing the softer "option" tire for this weekend's Cup Series race at Phoenix. The three-time and defending Cup Series champion said while some may see it as "gimmicky", he's a fan of the option tire.

Logano's comments were brought to light by FOX motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass, who posted a clip of the driver in the press room via X and wrote:

"Joey Logano won the championship race at Phoenix, so was he hoping not to worry about a different tire? Nah, he's a fan of the softer option tire. @NASCARONFOX"

Since the driver of the #22 Team Penske Ford won the championship race at Phoenix last November, Pockrass asked if he was affected by the changes to the tire in this year's Phoenix event. While it's not the same tire he won last November's race on, Logano is embracing the option tire this weekend.

"I kinda like the option thing. I know it's kinda hit or miss for competitors and maybe even fans whether they like it or not. I think some people see it as possibly gimmicky, but I don't see it that way at all. I see it as everyone has the same amount of tires and it's how do you wanna call the race. I do think it's better for the sport if this tire does work," Joey Logano said. (0:30 onwards)

The option tire is a softer tire NASCAR introduced last season, starting with the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. The tire was also used later in the year at Richmond Raceway. The option tire gives teams a choice to use either the standard "hard" tire or put on the softer "option" tire. While the option tire tends to wear faster, it can provide more speed.

Logano has won two of the six Phoenix races in the NextGen era. However, they've both come in the fall race. Logano has a win in the Phoenix spring race in 2020, but that came before the NextGen era. The Connecticut native rolls off second to start Sunday's race alongside pole sitter William Byron.

Joey Logano seeking fourth championship in 2025

On the heels of an incredible playoff run that ended with a championship in 2024, Joey Logano is seeking history in 2025. The driver of the #22 aims for his fourth championship, which would make him one of only five drivers to win that many titles.

A fourth Cup championship would tie Logano with Jeff Gordon for amount of championships. The only other drivers to win at least four titles are Richard Petty, Jimmie Johnson, and the late Dale Earnhardt, who all have a record-tying seven.

Logano has three Cup titles that came in 2018, 2022, and 2024. He and his Team Penske teammate, Ryan Blaney, have split the last three championships as Blaney won it in 2023.

