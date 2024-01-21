Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has his priorities set straight when it comes to finding a balance between his personal and professional life.

Being a motorsports driver isn't an easy ask. Keeping aside the immense struggles and mind-boggling put on and off the track to gain the competitive edge, drivers often find themselves split between maintaining a healthy balance between their career and family lives. The hours spent on the road traveling from venue to venue require a racer to go through a difficult emotional state.

However, Team Penske driver and two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano has his priorities set when it comes to juggling his professional life as a racecar driver and his personal life as a husband and a father to three. Reflecting on this, Logano recently stated (via Autoweek):

"I try to do things one at a time. My wife (Brittany) knows when I go to work—don’t call me unless it’s an emergency. When I come home, work knows don’t call me unless it’s an emergency. That way I’m 100% at whatever I’m doing."

Joey Logano's responsibility extends beyond personal satisfaction; he recognizes the impact his performance has on the livelihoods of the individuals working on his team. The NASCAR driver said:

"I don’t want to take anything away from my family when I’m with them, but I also can’t afford to not give racing 100 percent of my effort when I’m there. I’m responsible for the livelihoods of a lot of people who work on my team and depend on my performance. I have to keep my priorities aligned, and the only way I can do it is putting 100 percent at each thing, not by trying two or three at one time."

Joey Logano opens up on the struggles of fatherhood

Despite the challenges of being a father to three young children, Logano remains steadfast in his commitment to family. He acknowledged the difficulties that come with balancing his roles as a racer and a dad, admitting there are days when he feels he falls short. He said:

"It’s hard. There are days when you feel like you didn’t do a good enough job of being a dad. But you have to realize that part of being a good dad is setting a good example of going to work and showing them what you do and trying to take them with you. And I try to maximize every moment I have with them."

However, this comes up as a sharp contrast to Joey Logano's wife Brittany's statements dispelled the notion that Joey's demanding career impedes his ability to be a present and engaged father. Brittany had stated during an interview with Lindsay Czarniak in June 2020:

"Most people are like, that's something like, maybe they think you're too busy for. I think they look at people in position like his and think that he just doesn't have the time for (his kids). He's not as around as maybe he should be, (but) he's definitely not that."

Joey Logano and Brittany's family has expanded to three children: Hudson Logano, born in January 2018; Jameson Jett Logano, born in May 2020; and Emilia Love Logano, born in February 2022.