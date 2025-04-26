NASCAR champion Joey Logano honored with a unique distinction at Talladega

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has been honored with a unique distinction at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Ad

Logano has been inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park alongside NASCAR legends like Richard Petty, Donnie Allison, Bobby Allison, and Dale Earnhardt, among others. Logano thanked the authorities and people at Talladega with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The track is set to host the Jack Link's 500 race this weekend. Logano has three NASCAR Cup Series race victories at this track, along with multiple top-ten finishes. The 34-year-old driver would look to achieve his fourth career win at Alabama after being honored by the authorities of the venue ahead of the big weekend. Logano's teammate, Ryan Blaney, was inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame during 2023 ceremonies.

"Joey Logano is no stranger to visiting victory lane at Talladega and his continued success has earned him a well-deserved spot among NASCAR’s greatest in the Talladega Walk of Fame, Logano is a remarkable talent for our sport and his passion and dedication to racing will continue to be on full display for years to come," said Brian Crichton, the Talladega Superspeedway President (via ABC 33/40 News)

Ad

The Connecticut-based driver would be back in action this weekend after NASCAR's Easter break. He is currently ranked ninth in the Cup Series this season with 245 points in the first nine races. Logano finished in 24th position in the Food City 500 race at Bristol two weeks ago.

Joey Logano shares a funny experience about his White House visit

Joey Logano joined his teammate, Ryan Blaney, and team owner, Roger Penske, for a meeting with the President, Donald Trump, at the White House. The 34-year-old driver won the NASCAR Cup Series title in 2024, leading to his second visit to the White House after 2018.

Ad

Logano revealed that the President took them to a room and encouraged them to pick up the Trump merchandise of their choice.

"Probably the funniest part is - so he didn't have this there last time I was there - but this time, like he's got this closet that's just outside the Oval Office," Logano was quoted as saying by GP Fans.

Ad

"I call it a closet. It's bigger than a closet. But it has all like Trump merch in there. And he is like, ‘Just grab whatever you want.' And I'm like, 'whatever we want?' There's this stuff. And all the drivers are in there. We got the IMSA guys, me, and Blaney. Newgarden's in there, right? And we're just like anything? You know, there are shoes, there are watches. You know this guy's got merch like you wouldn't believe. And Roger's looking at us. He's like, ‘Grab me a hat or something.' But like, we're taking shoes and we're taking stuff. Felt like I was robbing the place. It felt weird," Joey Logano added after his visit.

The driver has not had the best of starts to this season, with only one top-ten finish in the first nine races. He would look to deliver a strong performance this weekend in Alabama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.