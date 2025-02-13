NASCAR champion Joey Logano meets $5M Basketball royalty Caitlin Clark as they trade Kyle Busch card

NASCAR driver Joey Logano recently met with Caitlin Clark, a former college basketball player for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The reigning Cup Series champion had something to give the WNBA star, thanks to Kyle Busch and Panini America, a world leader in licensed collectibles.

It all happened during the 2025 Panini Prizm Super Bowl Lounge. Since its inception in 2012, Panini Prizm has been offering a wide range of cards in basketball, soccer, baseball, and NASCAR among several other sports, to the modern-day collectors.

Clark, who is worth $5 billion as per Celebrity Net Worth, was among the guests. Logano brought out a signed Kyle Busch card for the Indiana Fever Guard and said,

“A signed one here from Kyle Busch. Have you heard of Kyle Busch, do you know who that is?”

Although it’s not clear if Clark had heard of Kyle Busch before that moment, she did sound eager to get her hands on the card. Like Logano, Busch is also a multi-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and the only active driver with more than 60 series wins. He also holds the record for most wins in the Xfinity and the Craftsman Truck Series.

2025 marks Busch’s third year driving for Richard Childress Racing, a three-car Chevy team based in Welcome, North Carolina. As of today, the Las Vegas native drives the No. 8 Camaro ZL1 for RCR, with Randall Burnett as his crew chief.

The duo is all set to compete in this year’s running of the crown jewel Daytona 500. Paired with championship-winning crew chief Paul Wolfe, Logano will also enter the famed 500-miler.

Joey Logano strives to keep Team Penske livery undefeated

Joey Logano is ahead of his 17th attempt at the Daytona 500, often regarded as the Super Bowl of NASCAR. The Team Penske driver won the race back in 2015. However, last year was a disaster, given how he failed to finish merely nine laps shy of the checkered flag.

For Logano, winning once isn’t good enough. He feels that at this point in his career, he should be fighting “complacency”.

“You can’t feel like it’s good enough, ever,” Joey Logano said (quoted by FOX 8). “And so whether that’s as far as the wins or your team, your car, yourself, nothing can ever be good enough, and you just got to keep looking for those little things to be better.”

Logano’s No. 22 Mustang will flaunt the same paint scheme that Josef Newgarden ran in the Indianapolis 500. It has been run twice in Indycars and in both those attempts, the iconic livery made the victory lane. So there is the pressure of keeping the streak alive.

“It’s 1-2 in a row with this. It’s only been raced twice before this in Indycars. Won both times, so the pressure’s on to keep this paint job undefeated,” Logano added.

2025 marks the 67th iteration of the Daytona 500, scheduled for Sunday, February 16. Fans can watch it live on FOX from 2:30 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

