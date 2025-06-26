NASCAR champion Joey Logano names his “greatest investment” he made by buying the world’s best car

NASCAR champion Joey Logano named his 2017 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition as his greatest investment. In an interview with Charlie Cavalier, who called the Ford GT the world's best car, Logano said he was granted a special request to have his own racing number on his allocation.

The '66 Heritage Edition commemorated the 50th anniversary of Ford's victory over its rival, Ferrari, in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, a day-long endurance race similar to America's Rolex 24. The Blue Oval brand crossed the line in a 1-2-3 photo finish, with the #2 GT40 of Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon taking first place.

Originally, Ford only offered the #2 scheme on the Heritage Edition. However, Joey Logano was eventually issued a special version with his #22 racing number from his full-time NASCAR ride at Team Penske. Only 1,350 units were built from 2016 to 2022.

Speaking about the greatest investment he's ever made, the Ford pilot said (via Charlie Cavalier on Instagram):

“So yeah, 2017 Ford GT. When these came out, receiving the allocation of the car was really hard to do... like everyone wanted one, could not get one.”

“I race for Ford. They asked all their drivers, ‘You can be front of the list. Do you want one.’ I was like, ‘Well, I think so’. Turns out, greatest investment ever,” he added.

Logano explained that he opted for #22 because at the time, #2 belonged to his Team Penske teammate, Brad Keselowski. Ford hesitated at first, but eventually made him a one-off, which was coincidentally the 22nd unit produced.

“I said, ‘Can you put the #22 on it?’ And they're like, ‘No, it's the Heritage scheme. We don't change it for anyone.’ But anyway, they did eventually. So it's the only Heritage one with the #22 on it... it's the 22nd built as well, so it's really #22. So it all kind of lines up,” the 35-year-old said.

Logano has been driving the #22 Ford for Team Penske since 2013. He previously drove for Joe Gibbs Racing, where he struggled to find consistency in the #20 Toyota, only winning two races in four seasons. Today, the Connecticut native is a three-time champion (2018, 2022, and 2024) and a 37-time Cup race winner.

Joey Logano donates Ford Escape to high school student through foundation

The Joey Logano Foundation recently partnered with Crossnore Communities for Children to donate a Ford Escape to a senior high school student. The program aims to encourage students to graduate from high school by incentivizing them with a car.

In an X post, the Team Penske driver said:

“I think it's a great idea... for all those reasons, it's perfect. So today, we have a Ford Escape that some awesome kid who earned gets to drive around.” [0:51]

The Ford Escape is the company's compact crossover built to compete against the likes of the Chevrolet Equinox and Toyota RAV4. The particular model Joey Logano donated is the previous third generation, which was handed to a graduate of the class of 2025.

