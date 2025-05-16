NASCAR champion Joey Logano shares his favorite Coca-Cola 600 memory 

Joey Logano, the Team Penske star, has revealed what his favorite memory from racing at the Coca-Cola 600 has been. Logano said that the demonstrations for the military before the race are the ones that stand out to him the most.

Ad

Logano, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, continues to be one of the most dominant and prominent drivers in the Cup Series. In 2025, Logano’s season has been a roller coaster. He started the season with a DNF at the Daytona 500 and faced a setback at Talladega, where a top-five finish was erased due to a technical disqualification. However, Logano responded with a dramatic victory at Texas Motor Speedway, marking his 37th career Cup Series win, securing a spot in the playoffs. Despite the challenging start, Logano remains a playoff contender with him being currently ranked ninth in the standings with one win and three top-10 finish.

Ad

Trending

Logano replied to a question of his favorite memory from racing at the NASCAR crown jewel, the Coca-Cola 600. He said (via Coca-Cola Racing on Instagram):

"My favorite memories of the Coca-Cola 600 is what we do for the military before the race. You know, some of the demonstrations they do are really, really cool. The flyover is always awesome. I think those memories are probably the ones that stand out the most to me."

Ad

Ad

Joey Logano burst onto the scene as a teenage prodigy, winning the 2007 Busch East Series Championship and becoming the youngest winner in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. He made his Cup Series debut with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008 driving the #20 through 2012 after winning the Rookie of the Year honors in 2009.

Joey Logano speaks out on chatter about NASCAR All-Star Race change

Joey Logano, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion and defending All-Star Race winner, recently addressed discussions about whether the NASCAR All-Star Race should be converted from its current exhibition format into a points-paying event.

Ad

While Logano acknowledged that giving the winner a playoff spot would be exciting, he emphasized that the current format works well and brings a unique level of excitement and fan engagement.

“Would it be cool if it became a points race?" Joey Logano said recently (via Bob Pockrass, FOX Sports). “Sure. Is it working as an All-Star race? Yeah. If it's not broke, don't fix it? Maybe.”

Ad

“But I still feel like North Wilkesboro is bringing that excitement, and they're doing a good job, and the fans are showing up,” he added.

Logano praised North Wilkesboro Speedway, which is hosting the All-Star Race for the third consecutive year, for maintaining the event’s excitement and drawing strong fan attendance. He believes the track and the current format are still delivering a compelling show, and he appreciates the race’s special atmosphere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.