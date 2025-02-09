NASCAR champion Joey Logano shares “game day chat” with $300M NFL legend Tom Brady at Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX is just around the corner and Joey Logano shared a picture with NFL legend and 7-time champion Tom Brady on his social media. The NASCAR champion is attending the mega sporting event and was spotted in his Team Penske suit alongside IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden.

The Super Bowl LIX will see 2-time consecutive champions Kansas City Chiefs lock horns with the Philadelphia Eagles. The mega sporting event will see superstars like Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and more. Meanwhile, Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Half-time show at the Caesars Superdome

Joey Logano took the opportunity to share a photo picture with NFL GOAT (Greatest of all Time) Tom Brady on X. He captioned the tweet:

"Game day chat w/ @TomBrady 🐐 #SuperBowl"

The $300,000,000 superstar (according to Celebrity Net Worth) has won the auspicious sporting event 7-times in his illustrious career. The team Penske driver also compared him and his controversial third NASCAR championship to Tom Brady.

"Look at Tom Brady" says Joey Logano as he defends his 3rd NASCAR championship from haters

Many people believed Joey Logano had no right to be in the final 4 showdown at Phoenix - let alone win it. But he did, and he is a 3-time champion regardless of those many opinions. The Penske star had a few things to say about his triumphant run.

Out from the playoffs in the Round of 8, Alex Bowman assisted Logano's run to the championship. The Hendrick Motorsports driver's disqualification allowed Logano to qualify and eventually win the title.

Logano explained his mindset to Kenny Wallace and talked about how he plans his strategy with "smartness".

Joey Logano said:

"Honestly, I feel like that’s where my strength is as a driver. I need to be the smartest driver out there, because I’m not the fastest, and I know that. There’s certain tracks that fit my wheelhouse, there’s certain areas, certain lines, things that work for me better than others.”

“There’s other drivers that could go faster than me. So I need to figure out a way to beat them. Look at Tom Brady…"

The 34-year-old star added,

"Is he the most athletic guy on the football field? Not even close – but he was the smartest one out there, wasn’t he? He won a bunch of championships. So I think there’s just so much more to it these days than just being fast like that’s just not enough anymore.”

The defending champion will start his title defense next week at the Daytona 500. The Penske driver has already won 'The Great American Race' once in his career. He was the second-youngest driver to do so at the time.

Will the Penske star continue to keep his cunning form in 2025?

