NASCAR champion Joey Logano talks about “really cool opportunity” to attend the ESPYs

Joey Logano shared his thoughts on his ESPY nomination during a pre-race interview in Chicago. He thought the nomination was a “cool opportunity” to see different people, including other renowned drivers such as four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

Logano, who won last year's NASCAR Cup Series championship, is one of the four athletes nominated for the 2025 ESPY Best Driver Award. His co-nominees are Max Verstappen, McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri, and defending IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou.

“For somebody that likes watching sports and enjoys that, going to the ESPYS alone is a really cool opportunity – to see everybody and meet a lot of people,” said the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion while speaking about the awarding ceremony (via a press release).

“You’ve got to take advantage of that opportunity, but being nominated is really cool. I don’t know how many words you can really say to describe it. You just look at the other drivers that are in the running as well, I mean, they’re world-class drivers, so to have your name even mentioned with them is a pretty special thing, for sure,” he added.

Joey Logano drives the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske - Source: Imagn

If Joey Logano wins the 2025 ESPY Best Driver Award, the #22 Team Penske driver will join a long list of NASCAR drivers who have won the award. Former Hendrick Motorsports drivers Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson top the list with four apiece, followed by Tony Stewart with three.

This year's ESPY is scheduled for July 16 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The awarding ceremony will happen between NASCAR's Sonoma Raceway and Dover Motor Speedway race weekends.

“It's probably victory lane”: Joey Logano on his favorite part of Chicago street race circuit

Joey Logano also opened up about his favorite part of the 2.2-mile road course circuit on the streets of Chicago. The #22 Team Penske driver cited the victory lane, considering he has yet to score a win in the venue.

“It’s probably victory lane, I just haven’t seen it yet (laughing). Up to this moment, it’s been the ride home. Hopefully, it’s not like that this time. This track is very challenging in its own way,” the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion said [via press release].

Joey Logano on the streets of Chicago in 2023 - Source: Imagn

NASCAR introduced the Chicago street race in the 2023 season. The first winner was Shane van Gisbergen, who, at the time, ran his debut NASCAR race. Last year, Alex Bowman took the checkered flag after the race was shortened due to weather conditions.

Joey Logano scored a top-10 finish in 2023, but only managed a 23rd-place finish the following year. His teammates, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric, have not scored a top-5 finish on the circuit either.

The upcoming Grant 165 has an entry list of 41 cars, meaning one driver will not make the race on Sunday. The 75-lap race is also set to host the second round of the In-Season Challenge, though Logano is out of contention after getting beaten by Alex Bowman in the opening round last week.

