NASCAR champion Kurt Busch hints at sensational return to racing at specific tracks

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season was an unfortunate one for Kurt Busch as he was ruled out of the series after suffering a serious injury during a crash in qualifying. Later in the season, he announced that he was stepping away from full-time Cup Series racing. His words, however, made it clear that he was stepping away and not retiring.

Last week, the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion attended the annual awards ceremony for the National Motorsports Press Association and addressed his potential return while receiving the Pocono Spirit Award.

Kurt Busch pointed out that he still hasn't recovered 100% to race and is continuing with his mental and physical therapy. He then interestingly identified a few tracks he hopes to race in 2023 if a return happens.

Busch said:

“I’m hopeful to get cleared but I’m still not cleared to race. I feel it at the same level. I’m still missing that last little bit to compete at 100 percent with the best of the best in this sport. Continuing therapy, the physical side of it, the mental side of it, and with 23XI, my family there with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, we’re working on that third car, and it’s there. There’s that easy opportunity.”

He continued:

“Just a matter of all of it plugging back in the right way. If I can’t drive, I’ll still be at track helping our team, our engineers, consulting, and being around Bubba, and being around Tyler Reddick and making 23XI a more competitive place, and can win more races and compete for championships.”

“It’s the Chicago street race, which looks fun” – Kurt Busch

The former #45 Toyota driver at 23XI Racing, Kurt Busch said he has several tracks on his mind for the long-awaited return. At the top of his list is the Cup Series’ Chicago Street race, which is the least popular track among NASCAR fans, and will make its NASCAR debut on July 2nd, 2023. He also showed interest in North Wilkesboro, Watkins Glen International, and Homestead Speedway.

Busch said:

“Yeah, it would be dabbling here or there. It wouldn’t be any kind of full-time. Whether it’s the Chicago street race, which looks fun, or North Wilkesboro, and then some of my favorite places like Watkins Glen or Homestead. Still got to get cleared. Let’s get the season underway, and things will sort out.”

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin also recently indicated that Kurt Busch could return for the 2023 season.

