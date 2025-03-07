NASCAR champion Kurt Busch sets the tone with his emotions as he gears up for his motorsports return with Travis Pastrana

Former Cup Series champion Kurt Busch is set to make his return to racing in the Race of Champions, representing Team USA with X Games legend Travis Pastrana. Ahead of the race this weekend, the former NASCAR driver shared his thoughts on his return behind the wheel of a racecar.

Ad

Kurt Busch had a 23-year career in NASCAR’s top division, securing 43 wins across the sport’s top three series. With 34 victories in the Cup Series, his most significant achievement came in 2004 when he won the championship while driving the #97 Ford for Roush Racing, now known as Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

In a recent interview ahead of the Race of Champions in Australia, the 46-year-old was asked to shed light on his return. Busch expressed that he is feeling 'great' to be back, and is looking forward to feeling the 'adrenaline in the car.'

Ad

Trending

"I'm feeling great, and yes, thank you, Travis (Pastrana). The motivation to come and see everyone again and to race. Frederick, thank you again. So many great people," he responded

"Just to get back out there and feel the adrenaline in the car, tire sliding, grabbing some gears, there's no better place. I'm right there with Travis. I've got a second place in the Nation's Cup in Miami with my little brother, so I've got to get one spot better." Kurt Busch added

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kurt Busch stepped away from the Cup Series in 2022 after sustaining a concussion in a crash at Pocono Raceway while piloting the #45 Toyota for 23XI Racing. His departure paved the way for Tyler Reddick to take over the ride, a move that ultimately led to Reddick securing the 2024 regular-season championship.

Meanwhile, the former champion's younger brother Kyle Busch is still active in the Cup Series, piloting the #8 Chevy for Richard Childress Racing. Better known as Rowdy, the 39-year-old struggled last season but will be aiming for a resurgence in 2025.

Ad

Kurt Busch reacts to Kyle's "Battle of the Busch's" post hinting at future racing with Brexton

Kurt Busch recently expressed excitement about the prospect of racing against his brother, Kyle Busch, and nephew, Brexton. His reaction came after Kyle shared a video of Brexton preparing for an upcoming event on social media, sparking speculation about a potential family showdown on the track.

Ad

"Brex and l will be going head to head before ya know it. Battle of the Busch’s??👀" the post was captioned.

Ad

The Elder Busch enthusiastically responded to the posting in the comments section, where he wrote:

"I’m on my way! We had a few races of three Busch’s in the 90’s with our dad Tom. Mom was a little stressed to say the least,"

via @rowdybusch on Instagram

Meanwhile, the Race of Champions is set to take place this weekend at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia, bringing together top drivers from various motorsport disciplines.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback