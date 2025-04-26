NASCAR champion’s straightforward take on unchanged NextGen package for Talladega: “It wasn’t a surprise”

Former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski commented on NASCAR's superspeedway package during an interview with reporter Kelly Crandall, which took place last week. During their chat, Keselowski recalled a test session that RFK Racing had hosted at Michigan International Speedway a few weeks back.

Michigan is known for its high banking and record-breaking speeds, so NASCAR deemed it the perfect place to explore different options. However, Keselowski did not feel the difference. Reflecting on his test laps, the Rochester Hills native told Crandall,

“The options, unfortunately, didn’t pan out that NASCAR had worked to develop, so it wasn’t a surprise that there weren’t any changes. I knew there was effort being put into it and, candidly, not everything you try is gonna work, but I appreciate that there was effort put into it and I think there’s very much a back to the drawing board mentality.”

Even if Keselowski is not expecting the Next Gen car to run any differently at Talladega than it did at Michigan, there’s no debating the fact that the 41-year-old speedster has been exceptionally strong at the 2.66-mile tri-oval superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. He has been to the victory lane on six occasions, with his most recent triumph coming on April 25, 2021.

Keselowski is currently vying for his first win of the season. He sits 31st in the driver standings with 132 points to his name. The driver has yet to log his first top five, as well as his first top-10 of 2025.

NASCAR to join forces with Amazon Prime for its upcoming five-race Cup Series stint

Amazon Prime’s broadcast slate for the NASCAR Cup Series will begin with this year’s running of the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25, followed by Nashville on June 1, Michigan on June 8, Mexico City on June 15, and Pocono on June 22.

This will occur weeks after Prime’s debut Cup Series race (on April 27) with Chase Elliott behind the wheel of the No. 9 Prime Chevy Camaro. Prime will back the Hendrick Motorsports driver for three races annually through 2027. This year, the partnership will kick off with this coming weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Expand Tweet

Rick Hendrick, NASCAR Hall of Famer and owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said in a statement,

“Welcoming Prime Video to our team is a proud moment. They’ve committed to our sport in a big way and are taking an innovative approach to delivering world-class broadcasts and content to our fans. Hendrick Motorsports is ready to support their efforts, and we look forward to building something special together over the next three years."

Prime Video will also serve as Elliott’s associate partner throughout the entire season. The Dawsonville native is currently vying for his first win of 2025, which will get him an automatic spot in the playoffs alongside his teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron.

