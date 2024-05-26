NASCAR at Charlotte Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for 2024 Coca-Cola 600

After an action-packed All-Star Race, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, for the Coca-Cola 600. The season’s 14th race will go live on FOX and PRN at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 26.

The event will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long, quad-shaped oval track. A total of 40 drivers will compete over 400 laps to seal a chance to drive down victory lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600.

Who is on pole for the Coca-Cola 600?

In Saturday (May 25)'s Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole with a speed of 183.955 mph. His first pole came in his 65th career start in the Cup Series.

Expand Tweet

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will share the front row with Gibbs after a lap of 183.580 mph.

They will be followed by Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., and Chase Elliott in the top five. Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Michael McDowell, and Kyle Larson complete the top 10.

Ryan Blaney, who won last year’s Coca-Cola 600, will start in 16th place on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who is making his fifth start of the season, qualified 29th.

2024 Coca-Cola 600 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 40-car grid at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#54 - Ty Gibbs #24 - William Byron #20 - Christopher Bell #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #9 - Chase Elliott #48 - Alex Bowman #1 - Ross Chastain #45 - Tyler Reddick #34 - Michael McDowell #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin #23 - Bubba Wallace #4 - Josh Berry (R) #99 - Daniel Suarez #8 - Kyle Busch #12 - Ryan Blaney #2 - Austin Cindric #14 - Chase Briscoe #10 - Noah Gragson #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie #51 - Justin Haley #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #31 - Daniel Hemric #71 - Zane Smith (R) #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #3 - Austin Dillon #22 - Joey Logano #84 - Jimmie Johnson #6 - Brad Keselowski #41 - Ryan Preece #21 - Harrison Burton #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #43 - Erik Jones #38 - Todd Gilliland #16 - Shane van Gisbergen #66 - B.J. McLeod #50 - Ty Dillon #17 - Chris Buescher #44 - J.J. Yeley

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 65th annual Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.