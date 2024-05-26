  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Coca-Cola 600
  • NASCAR at Charlotte Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for 2024 Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR at Charlotte Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for 2024 Coca-Cola 600

By Yash Soni
Modified May 26, 2024 09:33 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Qualifying
Ty Gibbs is on the pole for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

After an action-packed All-Star Race, the 2024 NASCAR season arrives at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, for the Coca-Cola 600. The season’s 14th race will go live on FOX and PRN at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 26.

The event will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long, quad-shaped oval track. A total of 40 drivers will compete over 400 laps to seal a chance to drive down victory lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600.

Who is on pole for the Coca-Cola 600?

In Saturday (May 25)'s Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole with a speed of 183.955 mph. His first pole came in his 65th career start in the Cup Series.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will share the front row with Gibbs after a lap of 183.580 mph.

They will be followed by Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., and Chase Elliott in the top five. Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Michael McDowell, and Kyle Larson complete the top 10.

Ryan Blaney, who won last year’s Coca-Cola 600, will start in 16th place on Sunday.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who is making his fifth start of the season, qualified 29th.

2024 Coca-Cola 600 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 40-car grid at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #48 - Alex Bowman
  7. #1 - Ross Chastain
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #34 - Michael McDowell
  10. #5 - Kyle Larson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  13. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  14. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  15. #8 - Kyle Busch
  16. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  17. #2 - Austin Cindric
  18. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  19. #10 - Noah Gragson
  20. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  21. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  22. #51 - Justin Haley
  23. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  24. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  25. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #3 - Austin Dillon
  28. #22 - Joey Logano
  29. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  30. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  31. #41 - Ryan Preece
  32. #21 - Harrison Burton
  33. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  34. #43 - Erik Jones
  35. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen
  37. #66 - B.J. McLeod
  38. #50 - Ty Dillon
  39. #17 - Chris Buescher
  40. #44 - J.J. Yeley

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 65th annual Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी