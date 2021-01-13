Chase Elliott announces two-year sponsorship deal with Adrenaline Shoc

Chase Elliott is still coming off the high of his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 2020, but that doesn't mean he isn't preparing for his next season of battle.

In fact, Elliott, who has won a total of 11 races in the Cup Series so far in his career, has signed a two-year sponsorship deal with Adrenaline Shoc energy drinks.

“It’s a great time to have a new partner come into the sport and especially to join the No. 9 team,” Elliott said in an HMS release. “Their excitement level is on par with mine, which is really cool to see .It’s a new brand that fits me really well and a relationship we can grow. I’m looking forward to our first race together at my home track in July.”

What does it mean for NASCAR?

Not only is this interesting due to the fact that his longtime rival, Kyle Busch, also has an energy drink sponsor, but also because of what this deal means for the sport. Keep in mind that the sport of NASCAR is very much in a state of flux and that long-term sponsorship is kind of rare at this point.

Again, NASCAR has been hurting for sponsorships over the last few years. They have even parted ways with title sponsor Monster Energy just two years ago. Longtime home improvement sponsor, Lowes, also decided to leave Jimmie Johnson two years ago, which was another huge hit to the sport.

With that in mind, it is nice to see Elliott continuing to attract sponsorships to NASCAR from different walks of life. Of course his NAPA Hooters and Little Cesar sponsorships are also very important, but to add to that list is amazing. It is what will hopefully carry him above the competition in 2021 and 2022.

“We are thrilled to join the Hendrick Motorsports family and honored to work with Chase and his team,” said A Shoc CEO Paul Nadel in the same release. “A Shoc is the performance energy drink for a new generation and the perfect partner for Hendrick Motorsports.

“As a three-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver winner and the reigning Cup Series champion, Chase certainly personifies what top performance is all about and how to reach your peak. We are excited to partner with him and the No. 9 team and know that we will have many victory laps together.”