NASCAR Chicago Street Race - All about the schedule, tickets, lineups, and more

The stage is all set for NASCAR’s inaugural Chicago Street Race on a street circuit in Chicago, Illinois on July 1-2, 2023. On Wednesday (January 25), the governing body announced the general admission ticket sale dates, prices, concert lineup, and many more for the first ever street race for the Cup Series.

According to a press release, The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, and Charley Crockett have been scheduled for concerts during the Cup Series weekend in Chicago.

The packed weekend will start on July 1, with Xfinity and Cup Series practice and qualifying followed by the Black Crowes concert, while The Chainsmokers will perform in a full-length concert after the Xfinity Series race. The following day, Charley Crockett will open the day’s celebration before Miranda Lambert’s concert ahead of the Cup Series street race.

The two-day general admission tickets for the race will go on sale to the public on February 2, 2023 at 11 am ET, with two-day prices starting at $269. The two-day reserved tickets with a wide variety of premium experiences are currently on sale for the two-day Chicago race weekend, starting at $465.

In a statement, Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese said:

"The Chicago Street Race is truly a first-of-its-kind two-day sports and entertainment venue in the 75-year history of NASCAR."

"We are proud to welcome superstars The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett as we reimagine the NASCAR experience in the heart of downtown Chicago over Fourth of July weekend."

There have been some updates to the track’s layout and concert line-up, but there have been more updates along the way. For example, there will be a special layout for the street race promo car.

Three designs are currently being considered. Fans can vote for their favorites and tell NASCAR whether the Chevrolet Camaro will highlight a white, light blue, or dark blue scheme.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Here’s the practice, qualifying, main race, and concert schedule for the inaugural Cup Series street race at Chicago Street Race:

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Xfinity Series and Cup Series practice and qualifying

The Black Crowes concert.

Xfinity Series race

The Chainsmokers concert

Saturday, July 2, 2023

Charley Crockett concert

Miranda Lambert concert

Inaugural Cup Series street race

