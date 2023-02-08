NASCAR Chicago Street Race expected to inject $113 million into economy

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is one of the most diverse in terms of tracks the sport visits in the modern era of stock car racing. With additions to this year's calendar coming in the form of old-school classics such as North Wilkesboro Speedway, as well as new-age venues like the Chicago Street Race, the governing body is certainly on a mission to amplify NASCAR's long-term growth.

The Chicago Street Race will be a one-of-a-kind event in the history of the sport, where the highest echelon of the sport will be seen racing around the streets of Chicago, Illinois. Visiting the third most populous city in the USA, NASCAR is expected to inject an estimated $113 million into the city's economy.

The race is expected to garner local interest, however, reports predict a 65% attendance from out-of-town, thus introducing the sport to a newer audience. The event is slated to go live on the July 1-2 weekend, with drivers navigating their way through 12 turns on a 2.2-mile-long road course. Frisco, Texas-based CSL International predicts tourists will book around 24000 hotel room nights in Downtown, Chicago over the weekend, helping the town lift up from its post-pandemic economic slump.

With Chicago's hotel industry seeing fewer than 50% occupancy in the first week of July, the Chicago Street Race will certainly help increase that number. Race President Julie Giese elaborated on the event further while in talks with the Chicago Sun-Times and said:

“For us, being in Chicago is incredibly important, it’s an important market for us from a fan perspective, it's a great opportunity to showcase the city as well as NASCAR.”

7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion to participate in the Chicago Street Race

Former Hendrick Motorsports driver and current owner and driver of Legacy Motor Club, Jimmie Johnson recently confirmed his appearance on the track in this year's Chicago Street Race.

The road-course style event will be held around 12 corners and 2.2 miles around the streets of Chicago, Illinois, and will be the first time NASCAR has done so in the history of the sport. Johnson, the now part-time driver, decided to run the race as he wanted to strike something else off his racing bucket list.

Watch drivers try and get to grips with the new track layout and new experience altogether, as they race inside a city on public roads instead of specifically designed ovals and/or racetracks.

