NASCAR Chicago street race president outlines biggest hurdle for the event to take place

The anticipation surrounding the NASCAR street event, the Chicago Street Race, or, the Grant Park 220's debut continues to grow as the event approaches on July 1 and 2.

Julie Giese, president of the race in Chicago, recently shed light on the biggest hurdle that the organizers have faced in preparing for the event. She shared her vision for evaluating its success in an interview.

One of the major challenges highlighted by Julie was the unique nature of running a NASCAR street race for the first time in Chicago.

Street races differ significantly from traditional racetracks, requiring careful planning and coordination to ensure a smooth and safe event. The logistical complexities of setting up a race on public streets have posed significant hurdles that the organizers have had to overcome.

"This is the first time we're gonna run a street race."

Furthermore, Julie emphasized the importance of educating the fans and local community about the event. The race will take place in a city setting. Hence, it is crucial for everyone to understand the areas of access, transportation options, and any potential disruptions that may occur.

The organizers have worked diligently to provide comprehensive information and clear instructions to make the NASCAR event accessible and enjoyable for all attendees.

"From educational purposes, helping everyone understand both locally"

Chicago Street Race president confident that the NASCAR event will help the beauty of the city "shine through"

The event has had its fair share of controversies so far. When asked about how success will be measured for the Chicago Street Race, Julie emphasized the goal of minimizing disruptions in and around the community.

“By making sure everyone in Chicago is aware of the happenings and how to move around."

Ensuring that the local residents are aware of the event and understand how to navigate the city during the race is of utmost importance. Similarly, according to Julie, the organizers aim to create a seamless experience for the industry professionals attending the event.

"Same goes for that experience for our industry as they're coming into the event."

Economic metrics such as TV viewership and ticket sales are significant indicators of success. However, Julie also emphasized the importance of showcasing the beauty of the city.

The organizers are confident that the race, from its visual presentation to the broadcast coverage, will effectively capture the essence and splendor of Chicago.

“I feel confident that everything from the images to the broadcast to the coverage in general, the beauty of the city is going to shine through,” said Julie.

The event not only brings excitement to motorsport enthusiasts but also serves as an opportunity to highlight the city's charm to a wider audience.

