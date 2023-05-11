NASCAR Chicago street race spells trouble for downtown Museums and residents

NASCAR's first-ever street race in downtown Chicago is building to be an exciting event for the fans. However, at the same time, it is turning out to be a headache for businesses operating in the area and the residents.

The street race scheduled to be held in the first week of July on the downtown lakefront at Grant Park has forced the shutdown of the Shedd Aquarium. It has also forced the change in operating hours of the Field Museum.

Officials of the Field Museum have announced that the Field will be open from 10 am to 4 pm on race days. The Shedd will be completely shut down during the race days and will operate with reduced hours on Thursday and Friday before the race.

With the historic Grant Park being closed to accommodate NASCAR, the city's two other cultural centers will also take a backseat and adjust their timings. Moreover, the residents have to bear the trouble of three weeks of road closures before, during, and after the race.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race

All these troubles are now breeding second thoughts about conducting the event in the area. The city is currently bearing the troubles as the NASCAR event is estimated to add $113 million to the economy through tourism and other sources. The race also promises to showcase the city on an international stage.

While the promises sound enticing, the Lollapalooza music festival at the same venue generates three times more economic benefits compared to the race. It also causes less disruption to the downtown residents.

Based on how the inaugural event unfolds, the city council will decide whether the event should be moved to another area or scrapped entirely.

NASCAR race post-pones Taste of Chicago to September

The Chicago street race has caused a change in schedule for the city's premier summer event. The annual Taste of Chicago festival returns to its home in Grant Park but it is scheduled for early September.

The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced the event will be held from September 8 to September 10. The announcement was made when the city council released its official list of 2023 summer festivals.

The event, which was traditionally held in early July, has made way for the NASCAR racing extravaganza over the 4th of July weekend.

However, The Taste's three neighborhood pop-ups will take place once a month from June to August. The change in the schedule inspired mixed feelings among Chicagoans but the majority were upset that the race forced the changes.

