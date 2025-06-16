NASCAR chief responds to Mexico’s reaction to the sport’s big return

Ben Kennedy, Executive Vice President and Chief Venue & Racing Innovations Officer for NASCAR, was thrilled by all the positive feedback about the sport’s visit to Mexico. NASCAR is fresh off a doubleheader weekend at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a 2.674-mile road course in Mexico City.

Ahead of the race, there were reportedly a lot of talks about the increased arrests of detainees with no past criminal records in Mexico. Some even felt that it wouldn’t be safe to show up for the race. However, Kennedy said in an interview (reported by Kelly Crandall),

“Just walking through the garage area this weekend, a lot of people that I spoke to, a majority of the people I spoke to, were incredibly happy. They're happy to be down here. They consider it a massive success and a lot of people enjoyed their time.”

The hype was real as the 100-lap event marked the first time NASCAR held a point-paying race outside of the US since 1958. Shane van Gisbergen won the race, thus making the playoffs for the first time in his Cup career.

“They love the city. They love walking around the different neighborhoods. They love the food. I love the food every time I come down here. So, I heard a lot of positive remarks,” Kennedy added.

There were a total of 14 lead changes among eight different drivers. Race winner Shane van Gisbergen led five times for 60 laps, the most among his fellow competitors. Closing the top five were Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and Michael McDowell.

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Shane van Gisbergen reflects on his emotional win in Mexico City

Shane van Gisbergen, driver of the No. 88 for Trackhouse Racing, was elated after bagging what was his second career win in the NASCAR Cup Series. It came in his 16th start this season, with a 16.57-second gap between him and runner-up Christopher Bell. The 2025 season is the New Zealander's first time competing as a full-time driver in the Cup Series.

A delayed flight, a sudden illness, and rain—SVG had a lot going on. Reflecting on the same, the Auckland native said (quoted by Motorsport),

“What a week. I've really enjoyed myself here. I felt pretty rubbish today leaking out both holes. That wasn't fun. Thank you to SafetyCulture, Trackhouse, Chevy, and ECR engines. Our car was amazing.”

“I think the #54 (Ty Gibbs) was close, but that last stint, man, what a pleasure just ripping lap after lap and watching them get smaller in the mirror. Unreal,” he added.

SVG had entered the race 33rd on points, but now, he sits 30th with 242 points to his name. Next up for the three-time Bathurst 1000 winner is The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM at Pocono Raceway on June 22. The 160-lap event will be televised on Prime Video, 2 pm ET onwards, with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

