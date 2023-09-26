NASCAR circuit North Wilkesboro Speedway to receive $42,000,000 funding from the new state budget

In a monumental stride towards revitalizing the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, the recently revived NASCAR track is set to receive a staggering $42 million injection from the state's new budget.

This financial infusion comes as a testament to the dedication of fans and advocates, including the influential efforts of Dale Earnhardt Jr., who championed the resurgence of this iconic racing circuit.

Abandoned from NASCAR racing for an astonishing 27 years, the North Wilkesboro Speedway once stood as a proud fixture in the North Carolina foothills during the 1980s.

The track's closure in 1996 marked a pivotal shift in the stock car racing organisation's strategy, as the sport sought to expand into larger market areas amid rapid growth.

However, spurred by impassioned pleas from the racing community and fans alike, organizers made the historic decision to return to the fabled circuit in 2023.

The resurgence culminated in the triumphant hosting of the 75th anniversary of NASCAR during the All-Star race, which was won by Kyle Larson and served as a fitting testament to the enduring legacy of the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The $42 million allocation from the state budget is a testament to the pivotal role this hallowed racing venue is poised to play in the future of NASCAR.

Among the notable provisions as reported by Wilkes Journal-Patriot, $4 million has been earmarked for Speedway Motorsports Inc., recognizing their instrumental role in bringing the All-Star race back to the North Wilkesboro Speedway this past May.

Notably, SMI has committed to hosting two racing events in the upcoming season, including the Brushy Mountain Powersports 150, a pivotal segment of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, scheduled for September 30th.

$3 million to be spent on constructing pedestrian bridge in the NASCAR circuit in North Wilkesboro

Another significant portion of the budget, $3 million, has been allocated towards the construction of a pedestrian bridge spanning U.S. 421, a vital infrastructure enhancement that promises to further elevate the North Wilkesboro Speedway's capacity to host events seamlessly.

While initial efforts aimed at a cloverleaf interchange for U.S. 421 and Fishing Creek Road were deferred to the transportation improvement planning process, the pedestrian bridge stands as a crucial step towards ensuring the safety and accessibility of racegoers and participants.

With this new budget, speculation abounds regarding the possibility of the track hosting the Cup Series races once again, a prospect that excites fans and racers alike.

As this iconic track prepares to write the next chapter in its storied history, it now does so with the support of fans, advocates, and the financial backing of the state officials alike.