NASCAR clarifies YouTube copyright debacle, encourages channels to create more content

NASCAR content creators have been hit with copyright strikes on YouTube in recent weeks, causing many of their videos to be demonetized. In the wake of the copyright debacle, the governing body has clarified that it is not behind the recent claims.

Historically, NASCAR has been lenient with its copyright policy, allowing content creators to use race footage to create content. In recent weeks, many YouTubers complained that many of their videos were demonetized due to copyright claims.

Following the outrage on social media, NASCAR’s Chief Digital Officer, Tim Clark, clarified that they didn't initiate the process. He wrote on a Reddit thread (via The Daily Down Force):

"Was definitely not something we initiated from NASCAR. Much of that process is automated by YouTube, like you said. That platform is incredibly important to us and a big part of that growth will come from our community, content creators, partners, etc. - the approach you will almost always see from us is to encourage more NASCAR content, whether it comes from us directly or not."

The problem can be traced down to automated bots run by YouTube to monitor the usage of copyrighted content. With the NASCAR Classics going live recently on the video platform, the automated bots flagged the rest of the content creators for utilizing the footage. Many creators received multiple copyright claims on single videos, forcing them to trim out the clips and re-upload the videos.

Many YouTubers have reported that their videos are being re-monetized, but some continue to face the problem. The governing body is working on releasing all claims and continues to encourage content creators to produce more content about the sport.

Kyle Larson heaps praise on reigning NASCAR Cup champion

Kyle Larson lost out on the Cup Series title to Ryan Blaney, who was crowned as the 2023 champion. However, Larson praised his rival for his maiden title and reckons the #12 Team Penske driver will be in contention for multiple titles in the future.

In a recent interview with Autosport, he said:

"I think he’ll be a great champion, as every champion is. I can’t think of a bad champion. I know he’ll be good. He’s going to be around for a long time, also. He’s young and has the opportunity to win multiple championships."

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver said that Ryan Blaney's title was a great addition to his family's legacy in the sport.

"His family has a lot of heritage in motorsport, too. I think that’s really special to see. Even though he came from a totally different background than his uncle and his dad, it’s cool that he’s able to make that Blaney name even more legendary than it already is."

Two-time cup champion Joey Logano also believes Ryan Blaney will be a consistent title contender in the future.