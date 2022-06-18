NASCAR commentator Clint Bowyer involved in fatal accident

Formerly a NASCAR driver and now an analyst with FOX Sports, Clint Bowyer was involved in an accident that resulted in the death of a woman in Missouri earlier this month. The victim, identified as a 47-year-old woman named Mary Jane Simmons of Camdenton, Missouri, was hit when Bowyer exited from a Missouri highway near the Lake of the Ozarks' region.

According to a report from the Lake Ozark Police Department, the incident took place on June 5, 2022, on a ramp off U.S. 54 near Osage Beach, Missouri. After he hit Simmons, Bowyer immediately stopped the car and called 911, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. During the incident, Bowyer’s car suffered heavy damage to the front driver’s side and front windshield.

According to the crash report cited by the TV station, the 43-year-old former driver had no signs of impairment and provided a sample of .000 blood alcohol content at the roadside.

According to the police statement, a crystalline substance was found where the victim’s belongings were located and believed to be methamphetamine. She was believed to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.

Bowyer was not broadcasting last weekend’s race at Sonoma Raceway. FOX Sports was informed that he missed the race due to personal reasons.

The former NASCAR driver released a statement about the incident, saying:

“Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”

NASCAR fans react to Clint Bowyer’s tragic car accident

2008 Xfinity Series champion Clint Bowyer competed in the Cup Series from 2005 to 2008 and in those years, he earned a huge fan base on almost every platform. Once news of his accident broke, fans were quick to react to it. His fans expressed their concerns and prayed for good health.

Daniel Kriete @DanielKriete4 The situation with Clint Bowyer is very sad and you never want to hear that. My prayers go out to Clint Bowyer and his family and the Simmons Family as well The situation with Clint Bowyer is very sad and you never want to hear that. My prayers go out to Clint Bowyer and his family and the Simmons Family as well 🙏

Garage Guy Chase @GarageGuyChase What happened to Clint Bowyer has to be one of the hardest things to deal with in life.



Send all the love, all the good energy, and all the patience needed to allow him to work through this.



and send that same love and energy to the family of the deceased. What happened to Clint Bowyer has to be one of the hardest things to deal with in life. Send all the love, all the good energy, and all the patience needed to allow him to work through this. and send that same love and energy to the family of the deceased.

Aaron Burrows @bsp3ou I think it would appropriate for @espn to include on the ticker they run every 5 minutes that the “victim” Clint Bowyer killed was high on meth and walking on a highway. He has to live with this the rest of his life. Drugs hurt more than just the person taking them! I think it would appropriate for @espn to include on the ticker they run every 5 minutes that the “victim” Clint Bowyer killed was high on meth and walking on a highway. He has to live with this the rest of his life. Drugs hurt more than just the person taking them!

Aaron @AkYankee8 The amount of people that are making disgusting comments about the Clint Bowyer situation is disturbing The amount of people that are making disgusting comments about the Clint Bowyer situation is disturbing

The Emporia, Kansas native has since issued a formal statement and has asked for his privacy to be respected in the upcoming days.

