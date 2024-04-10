NASCAR community devastated by loss of Bob Labonte, father to champions Terry and Bobby as reactions pour in

Former NASCAR champions Bobby and Terry Labonte announced on Tuesday (April 9) that they had lost their father, Bob Labonte this week. Bobby Labonte shared the sad news on X, saying:

“This week, Terry and I lost our Dad,” Bobby wrote. “To many of you who knew him around the garage, you know he was larger than life. To us he was our Dad and also a crew chief, a mentor, our biggest fan, our motivation at times, and our hero. He and our Mom dedicated their lives to our racing careers and to our family. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our Dad, although we know he is in a far better place. We thank everyone for their support during this difficult time.”

The NASCAR community was in shock and disbelief as it mourned the death of two-time Xfinity Series champion car owner and crew chief Bob Labonte on Tuesday, paying glowing tributes to the NASCAR legend.

Here are some reactions to his death:

“Richard Petty and The Petty Family is deeply saddened by the loss of Bob Labonte. He was instrumental in shaping the careers of his sons, Terry and Bobby, and his contributions to the sport won't be forgotten. The Labonte Family is in our thoughts and prayers.”

“Sending love to you and the Labonte family.”

“I am SO SORRY @Bobby_Labonte.. Your father was larger than life to me. I respected him immensely, and I was even a little afraid of him. My prayers.”

“He will be missed” - NASCAR release statement to Bob Labonte’s death

Born in Texas in 1933, Bob Labonte moved his family to the Piedmont Triad so that Terry and Bobby could pursue their NASCAR careers.

As per Bob Pockrass’ tweet, NASCAR released a statement about the passing of Labonte. The statement reads:

“NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bob Labonte, the patriarch of the Labonte family. Bob was a champion owner and crew chief whose guidance helped lead sons Terry and Bobby into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He will be missed.”

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers last year. In his 25-year-long illustrative career, Bobby has won 21 NASCAR Cup Series races and claimed a Cup title in 2000. He also won the 1991 Busch Series title (now Xfinity Series).

While, Labonte’s older son, Terry Labonte is also a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers. In a more than three decade long career, he has won 22 Cup Series races and claimed Cup championships in 1984 and 1996.