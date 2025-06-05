NASCAR to conduct Formula 1 and IndyCar-like celebration for the first Cup points race in Mexico

While Formula 1 and IndyCar celebrate the top-three finishers after each points-paying race, NASCAR is known to felicitate only the winner. But that’s going to change when the sport arrives at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City later this month.

Ad

As per Dustin Long of NBC Sports, NASCAR will have podium celebrations for the top-three finishers in the Cup Series as well as the Xfinity Series race, which will be held on June 15 and June 14 (respectively) at the 2.674-mile racetrack. This is going to be the first time since 1958 for the series to host a regular-season race outside of the USA.

Long shared a post on X with the caption:

#NASCAR to have podium celebrations after Cup and Xfinity races next weekend in Mexico ...

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

“For this historic weekend, it felt appropriate to recognize the heritage of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and give a nod to the traditional international motorsports celebrations,” NASCAR told NBC Sports. “There are currently no plans for podium-style celebrations following the Mexico City event.”

Named Viva Mexico 250, the 100-lap Cup Series race will stream live on Prime Video from 3 pm ET onwards. The Xfinity race, named The Chilango 150, will be televised on CW, starting at 4:30 pm ET, with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ad

For now, the drivers will prepare for this coming weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway, which is set for June 8, 2 pm ET onwards. Fans can watch the event on Prime Video or listen to its live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Daniel Suarez reflects on contract uncertainties ahead of NASCAR’s trip to Mexico City

As of now, Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 99 for Trackhouse Racing, remains unsigned beyond the 2025 season. For the 33-year-old Monterrey, Mexico native, that is indeed a distraction.

Ad

Speaking of which, during a recent interview, the Cup Series regular said (quoted by NASCAR),

“It's not the first time that I've been in this position, though definitely the first time with the Mexico race. Definitely, it's a distraction. I won't sit here and tell you that it doesn't really matter. It's definitely a distraction, but I'm trying to be as smart as possible and to put all this stuff on the side and to just do my thing on the track.”

Ad

“The Mexico race is something that I've been hoping and waiting on for many, many years, and I'm not going to let anything else from outside take that week and that moment from myself,” he added.

Suarez currently sits 28th in the point standings with one top-five and three top-10s. He has 231 points to his name. His teammate Ross Chastain logged his maiden win of the season in this year’s running of the annual Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Suarez’s latest win, on the other hand, came at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.