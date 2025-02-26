NASCAR confirms its million-dollar strategy for the ‘top performing’ ambassadors: Reports

NASCAR has introduced a new program that rewards drivers for promoting the sport, with top-performing ambassadors set to receive up to $2 million annually. According to a recent Sports Business Journal (SBJ) report, the Driver Ambassador Program (DAP) will measure and compensate drivers based on their promotional efforts across various platforms. Payments will be distributed twice a year, with the highest-ranked driver earning $1 million per cycle, while the lowest-ranked participant will receive $7,500.

DAP is a key component of NASCAR’s broader marketing strategy. The program operates through a dedicated digital app developed in partnership with INFLCR, a company specializing in brand-building software for elite athletes. Drivers will earn points based on their level of engagement in promotional activities, such as media appearances, interviews, and attending events outside of mandatory commitments.

According to Adam Stern’s report, NASCAR’s officials believe this initiative will enhance the sport’s visibility and encourage drivers to play a more active role in promoting it. The NASCAR Insider explained that drivers are categorized into five tiers based on their popularity and influence. The reigning Cup Series champion receives an extra point as a reward for their previous success.

"@NASCAR will pay out drivers twice a year for the Driver Ambassador Program, with the top performer from each segment to get around $1 million and the bottom performer to get around $7,500. DAP is meant to reward drivers for promoting the sport more," Stern shared on X.

Drivers receive one point for every 15 minutes spent in promoting the sport. Recent examples include Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace, who gained significant points for traveling to Chicago to visit Barstool Sports for the entire day.

2023 Cup Series champion in support of NASCAR's DAP Program

Ryan Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, has been one of the most active drivers in promoting the sport. Throughout the 2024 season, he served as the primary ambassador for the sport, frequently appearing on national television as the reigning champion.

Blaney recently traveled to Austin, Texas, (on February 5) with his wife to promote the upcoming NASCAR race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). While there, he shared his thoughts on DAP, offering a perspective on why the initiative makes sense for drivers. In a post shared on X by Kyle Dalton from Athlon Sports, Blaney compared the program to working overtime.

"The best way I could put it is if your boss came to you and said, ‘Hey, can you work overtime? We're not going to pay you for overtime though, but go do it out of good faith.’ You'd have kind of some reservations about it," Blaney shared.

"But if your boss is like, ‘Hey, we're going to give you overtime, go work overtime. Well, yeah, I'll take it, right? So I think that's the best way I've tried to kind of compare the two. But I think it's good. I think you're going to see a lot of guys; Chase (Elliott) is a great example of going out and doing 10 times more stuff than what we would do. And this is everybody and what we normally do just because you're getting some extra dough to do it," he added.

Blaney concluded by saying that it is only fair to receive some extra compensation if one is expected to do more than their designated work and also added that this will make the sport healthier.

