NASCAR confirms penalty decision for Christopher Bell over ‘aggressive’ contact with Zane Smith

NASCAR has confirmed that Christopher Bell’s move against Zane Smith during last Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is not liable for a penalty. The same was conveyed by Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports through a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter).It all happened on lap 162 during the second-to-last overtime restart. Despite starting the race buried in P27, Smith was able to gain positions, vying to enter the top-10 squad. Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson were battling for the lead at the time, while Smith stayed close behind.Right then, Bell, who was on the inside of Smith, decided to make a pass. But his timing proved disastrous. Bell made contact with Smith’s No. 38 Mustang, sending him into the outside wall and eventually, out of contention. Bell, on the other hand, was able to salvage an eighth-place finish.Speaking of how NASCAR decided to address the situation, Pockrass wrote,“That incident was reviewed and NASCAR viewed it as an aggressive, but mistimed, racing move by Bell and not a move of retaliation that rose to the level of a penalty.”Due to being unintentional, Christopher Bell’s move against the Front Row Motorsports driver was overlooked by the officials. The Joe Gibbs Racing icon now has 13 top-10s to his name, besides eight top-fives and three wins. He sits fifth in the driver standings, 42 points behind his teammate, Denny Hamlin.“That takes balls”- Zane Smith’s pit crew reveals Christopher Bell’s surprising act after his Indy outingChristopher Bell knew he had messed up. So, instead of waiting until Monday to call Zane Smith and apologize, he did it right after the race.Skip Flores, Smith’s pit crew and co-host of Corey LaJoie’s Stacking Pennies podcast, was taken aback. It’s one thing to apologize after things have cooled down a bit, but facing the opponent's pit crew, especially when they’re infuriated, takes a lot of courage.And Christopher Bell did exactly that. Recalling the same, Flores told LaJoie,“He stopped by our pit box on the way back, and for the first time ever, a driver walked up to all of our pit crew guys and apologized. He walked up and he’s like, ‘Hey man, I’m sorry.’”“Then he climbed over the wall and went to all of our guys…. And he went to our truck and apologized to all our road crew guys. So like, that takes balls … That’s hard to do,” he added.Next up for the drivers is the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. Scheduled for this coming Sunday, August 3, the 350-lap race will be televised on the USA network, 3:30 pm ET onwards, with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.