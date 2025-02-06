NASCAR confirms update on manufacturer penalties with new addition in rule book

NASCAR recently updated its penalty options under the new Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) section of the rulebook, incorporating changes influenced by last year’s controversial incidents at Martinsville Speedway. The addition to the rulebook had been anticipated by the NASCAR community since the sanctioning body announced in early January that it would implement specific penalties for OEMs.

NASCAR has three official OEMs — Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota. As per the latest addition to NASCAR's rule book labeled Section 10.5.2.8.c, the organization has 'the right to determine' whether an OEM has failed to follow the set of regulations. As reported by NASCAR insider Jonathan Fjeld on his X handle, the official statement read:

"NASCAR reserves the right to determine if an OEM has violated the NASCAR Rule Book and may impose penalties on the OEM or its representatives accordingly. The following framework serves as a general guideline for assessing OEM penalties. The examples provided are illustrative and not exhaustive, offering clarity on the types and ranges of infractions that may result in penalties, should NASCAR determine enforcement is warranted.”

Furthermore, the penalties that will be imposed on OEMs if any inconsistencies are found on their behalf would include but not be limited to the list below:

Loss of 25-50 manufacturer points

Loss of 30-60 wind-tunnel hours

Loss of 250-500 RCFD (Restricted Computational Fluid Dynamics) test runs

Loss of 2-4 vehicle tests

In the final stage of the penultimate race at Martinsville last season, William Byron, the top Chevrolet contender for a Championship 4 spot, appeared to receive strategic support. While Brad Keselowski attempted to regain lost position after falling out of the top ten, Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon apparently blocked his #6 Ford on the inside line. With the pace advantage, the two Chevrolet drivers maintained their positions, seemingly preventing Keselowski from advancing.

Furthermore, 23XI Racing's #23 driver Bubba Wallace was also witnessed slowing down in the final laps of the race, reportedly in an attempt to manipulate the results for Toyota. This incident was thoroughly investigated, and all three teams — #1, #3, and #23 — were sanctioned heavy penalties by NASCAR.

When Christopher Bell made his feelings known on controversial Martinsville finish amid NASCAR penalty

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell did not hold back from expressing his views on the OEM manipulation that took place in the penultimate race of the 2024 Cup Series season. After apparently trying to recreate Ross Chastain’s 2022 “Martinsville Miracle" wall ride, Bell was sanctioned a penalty by NASCAR.

However, in an interview last November, the #20 driver reflected on the penalty sanctioned on him and the OEM controversy.

"I don't know what to say. I mean, I didn't advance my position into the wall. I lost time on the racetrack, but it's not meant to be. And it's fine," Bell said (via Dirty Mo Media's X handle).

"Yeah, I mean, it was clear what was going on, you know, the #24(William Byron) came back to me probably a straightaway or something, but, you know, I just wasn't meant to be today and wasn't meant to be this year. And we accomplished a lot this year and I'm proud of that. So just keep building on it," he added.

Catch the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16, at 2:30 PM ET on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

